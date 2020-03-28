Umbrella Academy Season 2 what happend?

- Advertisement -

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman assured fans that post-production on the second season is still moving as scheduled.

One show that has yet to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which is still on track according to showrunner Steve Blackman. The Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix in February this past year and became a big hit for the streamer. Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows the Hargreeves siblings, who were born on the same day together with superpowers. The story begins when a teenaged Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), that can travel through time, seems in the current day and cautions that his allies concerning the approaching apocalypse.

The futures of ongoing productions are unknown because of the epidemic, which has closed down television shoots and numerous movies and postponed launch dates. Netflix itself has stopped all of its productions in Canada and America, as well as some in other nations. The most notable Netflix reveals to be delayed are Stranger Things year four and year two of The Witcher. Because of the creation delays – that as of right now could go on for longer than initially expected – it is difficult to say when the next seasons of fans’ favorite exhibits could arrive.

However, The Umbrella Academy has yet to become delayed. Blackman took to Instagram to assure fans that work on the second season of The Umbrella Academy is continuing, writing, “Even #corona can’t prevent an Umbrella Academy Mix!” The show is presented at the post-production stage, also Blackman shared a sneak peek at the brand new season using an image of Diego (David Castañeda), who’s sporting a beard and longer hair. Check out his posts below:

It’s unclear when the next season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere, but it could arrive as early as this summer. Back in February, Netflix released the first promotional posters for the season teasing its big mystery, which can be when are the Hargreeves? The first season ended with the siblings falling away punctually since the apocalypse, caused by the very powerful Vanya (Ellen Page), began around them. Season 2 is anticipated to address the puzzle of where in the time that they are and when they will ever have the ability to avoid the apocalypse from happening again. Diego’s hair suggests there will be a time jump once the series resumes, though it’s hard to say exactly what year he’s in.

The Umbrella Academy also stars Tom Hopper (Dickon Tarly from Game of Thrones), Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan (Misfits), along with Justin H. Min. For fans left at home desperately looking for new material, they may want The Umbrella Academy could arrive sooner than summertime, but this gives something for them to look forward to. This small nugget of information has gotten fans eager for the new year, and nothing will prevent it from arriving on time.