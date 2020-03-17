Home Entertainment Umbrella Academy Season 2 Theory; How Reginald Hargreeves Is Redeemed
Umbrella Academy Season 2 Theory; How Reginald Hargreeves Is Redeemed

By- Naveen Yadav
The Umbrella Academy can still redeem Reginald Hargreeves Through the Netflix series’ use of flashbacks. There is no denying that the famed Hargreeves siblings’ adoptive father has a great deal to answer for. Sir Reginald sent Luther gave an inferiority complex to Diego, locked Klaus within a grave, to the moon just to get him out of the way, forced Allison to use her powers on her siblings and did not believe in the abilities of Number 5.

Worst of all, pushing the Academy to use their abilities to fight crime probably resulted in the departure of Ben, and his constant belittling of Vanya gave her an inner rage that has been unleashed when she discovered the forces he had kept secret. Add to this cruel and loveless upbringing, and Reginald Hargreeves won’t be up for any father of the awards.

Despite the immense secrecy surrounding the otherworldly Reginald,

it’s apparent he has a meaningful intention for producing the Umbrella Academy. Even though the details remain a mystery, it seems probable that Reginald’s ultimate intent is to save the world through his kids, but it hardly redeems him as a father figure, while this could justify some of his training methods. Sir Hargreeves could have still drilled his teachings maintaining a relationship and a small kindness could have even benefited his cause and prevented the Hargreeves siblings.

Given what is known about Reginald, the personality appears irredeemable. Even when he saves the Earth, his methods will always be a blot on his record. However, The Umbrella Academy’s flashbacks might yet turn The Monocle into a sympathetic figure viewers can feel genuinely sorry for.

The final episode of The Umbrella Academy season 1 given a glimpse of Reginald’s backstory, showing him as a younger man in a strange universe. The vital detail of the scene was Reginald caring for an ailing wife or lover, who seemed to be near the end of her life. It is a far cry from this Umbrella Academy in the day’s overbearing master.

