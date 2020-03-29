Home Top Stories Twitter's Most Popular Tweet This Week: The Coronavirus Response of Hillary Trolls...
Twitter’s Most Popular Tweet This Week: The Coronavirus Response of Hillary Trolls Trump

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hillary Clinton advised followers to not take information from President Trump as the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketed in a tweet that received the enjoys on Twitter this week, according to data.

  • “Please do not take medical advice from a guy who looked straight at a solar panel,” Clinton wrote on March 24, 1 day after reports surfaced that Trump wanted to finish social distancing to restart the economy.
  • By Sunday afternoon, Clinton’s tweet had racked around 1.8 million likes and obtained the most interactions on Twitter because of the previous Sunday, March 22, 2020.
  • Clinton was referencing the August 2017 complete solar panel, which was the very first time the United States was within the route of one as 1918; it was also a significant media event and broadly covered throughout the world.
  • Eclipse audiences were taught to wear eye protection because staring directly at an eclipse can harm retinas permanently.
  • Trump, nevertheless, was photographed without eye protection, staring straight at the eclipse, while the wife and first lady Melania Trump wore an oversized pair of sunglasses; at the time, the video and images moved viral.
  • NewsWhip’s Twitter engagement data comes from its database of powerful users, which tracks around 350,000 accounts.

Trump, together with his government, was roundly criticized for his reply to the coronavirus pandemic. The president was accused of downplaying the virus threat, then for not using his executive ability to provide much-needed ventilators and medical equipment to countries besieged with instances, as well as what Clinton may have been criticizing: reopening the country before medical experts said it’d be safe to do so. Trump touted drug chloroquine, in a media conference, along with lupus and arthritis drug hydroxychloroquine after the medication was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for clinical testing. An Arizona man died three times by ingesting phosphate, which is used to treat parasites. Trump rated his administration’s answer as a 10 on March 16 and said his January 31 choice to restrict travel from China has saved”thousands and thousands” of lives.

Clinton, a former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator and the first woman who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump in a defeat which stunned the world, has previously used her Twitter account to criticize the president. She’s trolled Trump about the number of his former partners who had been indicted by Robert Mueller and for tweeting out the meaningless word”covfefe” to his 30 million-plus followers, together with offering to send him a duplicate of her kids’ book after he attacked her election memoir, What Happened. His coronavirus answer was criticized by Clinton, after clapping back at Trump within the solar eclipse. He would guarantee’ America First,” she tweeted March 27, after the U.S. became the country with the maximum variety of coronavirus instances.

