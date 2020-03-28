Home Top Stories Trump Says He's Representing Quarantine For New York Region However Cuomo Raises...
Top Stories

Trump Says He’s Representing Quarantine For New York Region However Cuomo Raises Doubts

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Talking to reporters before leaving the White House, President Trump said his administration is considering an”enforceable quarantine” on New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus, suggesting he’d discussed it with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo–who immediately denied he’d.

  • “We may not need to do it but there’s a risk that sometime today we’ll perform a quarantine, short term, two weeks,” Trump said, adding the quarantine would involve limited travel and it would be enforceable.
  • Trump said”we’re having a genuine good dialogue with [New York Governor Andrew Cuomo],” but when asked about the quarantine throughout his everyday press briefing, Cuomo stated, “I didn’t talk to him about any quarantine.”
  • “I don’t know what that implies,” Cuomo said. “I don’t understand how that may be legally enforceable and with a health point-of-view, I Don’t understand what you would be attaining, but I will tell you I do not even like the sound of it”

Trump also said travelers out of New York coming in Florida as a rationale, echoing statements against Governor Ron DeSantis, who enacted an executive order requiring fliers into self-isolate for two days from Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

Cases in Florida jumped into 3,198 DeSantis has drawn criticism for his handling of the outbreak, refusing to put a sequence while beaches were packed by individuals.

Restrictions targeting New Yorkers have been coined in Rhode Island by Governor Gina Raimondo, with its National Guard knocking on doors in coastal towns to determine if they’re travelers from New York and nation police pulling over motorists with New York plates to acquire contact information.

Essential Background: New York is the hardest-hit state from the U.S. with 49,094 cases, followed by New Jersey with 8,825; Connecticut paths some different nations with 1,291. All three enacted policies and have closed nonessential businesses. Trump has said he doesn’t think a lockdown will ever be necessary and will ship out guidelines classifying counties to pull back social measures as a means to avoid further disruptions in the economy. Like the concept of quarantining nations, however, Trump might not have the ability to enforce specific counties to return to work. The U.S. today leads the world in verified cases of this coronavirus with 105,470.




