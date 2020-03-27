Home Top Stories Trump Claims U.S. And China Working'Closely' To Conquer Coronavirus As U.S. Sees...
Trump Claims U.S. And China Working’Closely’ To Conquer Coronavirus As U.S. Sees Most Cases on the Planet 

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
In a major turnaround, President Donald Trump declared the U.S. is operating”closely” with China after a telephone call with Premier Xi Jinping, only hours after the U.S. overtook China together with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases on earth, to date.

  • Trump tweeted at the wee hours of Friday:”Just finished a very good discussion with President Xi of China. Discussed the CoronaVirus that’s ravaging huge parts of the Planet.
  • “China has been much & has created a solid understanding of the Virus. We are working. Much respect!” He added.
  • Trump’s announcement comes as the U.S., together with 86,000 confirmed cases, formally overtook China’s 81,700 cases to become the nation with the most variety of verified coronavirus infections to date.
  • The U.S. nevertheless has a lesser number of deaths (1,300) in comparison with China’s 3,100 and Italy’s 8,200, but the newest figures demonstrate that the U.S. faces becoming the global center of the pandemic.
  • China’s Xi vowed China’s support to the U.S. throughout the telephone call, also, according to China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, stressed China’s transparency in dealing with the virus.
  • Trump has sought to pin blame on China for the virus and purposely called it the’China Virus’, drawing criticisms of racism until he abruptly stopped his usage of the term in an attempt to guard the Asian-American community, and warnings from the World Health Organization.
  • Essential background: The coronavirus was initially detected in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since ballooned into a worldwide pandemic which has spread to at least 175 countries. Over 530,000 people have contracted the disease information from Johns Hopkins University shows. Strict lockdowns around China saw tens of countless people stuck in their houses, with transport links largely cut off to halt the spread of the virus, also these restrictions have improved this week.

Since the disease quickly spread across the world, including other areas of Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, similar lockdowns have been enforced in some, but not all, of their worst hot spots, such as Italy, Spain, France, and several countries across the U.S.

Tangent: China is currently moving to protect against a possible second wave of coronavirus triggered by overseas visitors to the country. From Saturday, from entering the country, it will briefly ban people that have resident visas or foreign nationals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. China has in recent days reported a spike in”imported” instances of COVID-19, data from the National Health Commission shows.

