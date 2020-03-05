top 10 shows on Netflix and TV in this week

- Advertisement -

Netflix ended 2019 strong, but it seems like it has managed to start off 2020 more powerful. December specifically was a monster month for the streaming media giant, using high profile releases that included a fresh season of Lost In Space, the shocking documentary Don’t F**k With Cats, the Oscar-nominated film Marriage Story, not to mention the premiere season of The Witcher, that has turned out to become just one of Netflix’s most well-known shows. You should certainly look through all Netflix’s original releases from December because there’s a fantastic chance that you missed something huge… but January started as strong with releases such as Messiah, Ragnarok, a fresh year of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the second half of BoJack Horseman’s final year. And as for the February lineup of original shows and movies of Netflix, all you need to know is that is still one of those most-watched displays out there now, nearly. That is right, the epic new fantasy series Locke & Key is No 3 on this week’s list of the 10 most popular shows individuals are binge-watching at the moment, and yet another new Netflix first gets stolen the No 1 spot on the peak of the listing.

The first period of Locke & Key was terrific, and you should definitely watch it if you had not already. The trailer makes the show look like it has a bit of a CW vibe — not that there is anything wrong using CW — we can assure you that it’s nothing like a CW show. The production value is excellent, the writing is terrific, the acting is good besides one functionality (why the hell did they compose Dodge such as that?!), and the story is outstanding. Whether or not you’re a fan of the graphic novels, you need to watch the show. But there’s another Netflix first series you should watch first, and it only premiered at the No 1 spot on the list of the shows of this week.

I Am Not Okay With This was created by Jonathan Entwistle, who also created End Of The F**ing World. It has a very similar style and feel, and in addition, it concentrates on the trials and tribulations of teens. This time around there’s a twist: the protagonist Syd finds that she has superpowers she can’t control.

The yield of Netflix’s show Modified Carbon is No 4 on the record this week, along with the streaming giant has two additional shows on in the top 10 as well. One is Sex Instruction at No 8, and the other is Love Is Blind at No 10. In terms of the rest of the listing, you’ll Discover perennial favorite Friends from the No 2 slot, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Grey’s Anatomy at No 5 and No 6, the History Channel’s Vikings at No 7, and CW’s Riverdale at No 9. Here is how everything shakes out in order:

I’m Not Okay With This (Netflix)

Friends (NBC)

Locke & Key (Netflix)

Modified Carbon (Netflix)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Vikings (History Channel)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Riverdale (CW)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

As the record is decided, we have the programmer behind Android app TV Time and the iPhone to thank you for. Countless individuals use the program to track the shows they see every single week, and anytime four or more episodes have been marked as day, TV Time sees it. It is definitely not an exact science, but it is one of the best indicators we’ve when trying to determine the shows out there.