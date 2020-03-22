Home Technology Tinder: Coronavirus Prompts Tinder To Create Its'Passport' Attribute Free Until April
Technology

Tinder: Coronavirus Prompts Tinder To Create Its’Passport’ Attribute Free Until April

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • In response to the coronavirus, as well as millions of people around the world currently stuck in your house, Tinder will make its Passport attribute free to all users beginning next week.
  • The Passport feature enables users to swipe user profiles of individuals located in other geographic regions.
  • The attribute will remain free until April 30.

With large parts of the world population in lockdown mode, and with no sign that quarantine guidelines will subside anytime soon, there’s a strong chance people across the world will probably be stuck at home for the next few weeks. The situation will, for many people, be a lonely and isolating experience and is unprecedented.

Tinder next week is likely to create its own Passport feature readily available to users for free to help alleviate the impact of connections throughout the globe. The Passport feature, in effect, permits users to swipe geographic locations beyond their own. Therefore, by way of instance, if a Tinder user in Los Angeles would like to have a look at any possible matches in London, then they will be able to do this at no cost. Be aware that the Passport feature is bundled with all the Tinder Plus premium tier that typically costs $9.99 per month.

The Passport attribute will remain free through April 30th and will become free.

Commenting on the matter, the site of an update to Tinder reads in part:

Having someone to speak to can make a major difference. And that is why we decided that next week we’ll create our Passport attribute anywhere. Our hope is that you utilize the Passport feature to practically transport yourself out of self-quarantine to anywhere on the planet. You can check in on people in sister city, college city, or their hometown, and find people across the world who are currently going through the very same things.

If nothing else, then you can learn how to say”hey” in a different language.

It’s a nice gesture for Tinder to make and can help boost involvement in the program. If anything, with countless people staying in the home daily rather than going to work, it stands to reason that folks are using Tinder — and other dating services than previously.

After the attribute goes live next week, then users can adjust their location by hitting on the Settings icon, then scroll to the”Discovery” pane, and then tapping on the”Location” area.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

