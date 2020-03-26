Home Technology This Timex GPS Watch Costs a Third Of This Apple Watch 5...
This Timex GPS Watch Costs a Third Of This Apple Watch 5 Price And Lasts 25 Days

By- Alok Chand
Timex includes a smartwatch that monitors fitness and GPS to get a maximum 25-day battery lifetime — and all in a third the price of a brand new Apple Watch 5. The Timex Iron man R300 GPS is currently available to buy on Timex’s website for $120 (around 93 / AU$182), tracks sleep and workouts to the better part of a month before repainting. Its battery will drain — if you keep GPS on constantly, the R300 will deplete its capability.

While the R300 does not have many bells and whistles, it packs an optical sensor for continuous heart rate tracking, directed workouts attributes due to a smartwatch, and water resistance down to 30m. All in a package that appears much just like a Timex watch from the digital watch primacy of the brand. However, the R300 has something its predecessors don’t: a smartwatch display at an extra price. Iron man R300 brings the’smart’ rear in Timex smart watch even though you do not need a full-color display for a wearable to rely on as smartwatch’ – watch the Withing Scan Watch, for instance – that the R300’s display is a step in contemporary fitness watches.

Timex has been fairly conservative in its design, releasing its first physical fitness smartwatch and keeping the big-buttoned appearance of old watches, so the R300 modernizes without left its signature appearance. That said, the R300 doesn’t seem to have almost the feature set of, for instance, leading all-around smart watches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, but it allows much more interactivity than the digital screens on previous Timex trackers. And on a smartphone using an app, the sleep and fitness data tracked by the R300 could be understood as Withing watches.

Alok Chand

