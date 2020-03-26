This First Look At Oppo’s Smartwatch Reveals It Is Exactly Like An Apple Watch

- Advertisement -

Its move has teased into the area that was wearable, and today we've seen our first glimpse at what the new smartwatch will look like. A Vice President for Oppo has shared with the render of the far unnamed smartwatch on social networking site Weibo that you may see above. This can be a very clear look at the design you'll receive, although we've yet to know anything about cost or the specs of this device. It looks similar to this Apple Watch series with curved edges and a watch face. The strap looks like the silicone straps that you get on an Apple Watch. Oppo can comprise Wear OS on its original smartwatch can clearly see there are just two buttons on the device's right-hand side.

We do not know what will be on the left hand but that may be where we’ll come across a crown. That’s now unclear what it’ll be in a position to perform, although there appears to be a gap between the 2 buttons that may be a mike. Oppo is likely to be at Mobile World Congress in February and that will be where we see the company formally unveil its smartwatch. The screen of the watch in the leave states Fri 06′ and the next Friday to fall on the sixth of this month will be in March. We’re unlikely to know for sure for a few weeks, although that may mean this is the launch date for your watch that is brand new.