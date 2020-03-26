Home Technology This Android Wrist Computer Could Be More Powerful Than An iPhone 7...
Technology

This Android Wrist Computer Could Be More Powerful Than An iPhone 7 Plus It Was Tested By Us

By- Alok Chand

Take a smartphone to shrink it and strap it and you’ll find a feeling of what the TicWris Max smartwatch is attempting to do. The concept is gaining momentum in Asia as ludicrous as it may sound. Sold for $145.99 in Gearbest ( #126.43 / AU$255), this device could prove useful for people working in challenging outdoor environments thanks to its 4G connectivity along with IP67 waterproof rating (which usually means you won’t have the ability to swim with it, but it should defy a bathtub ).

There’s nothing anemic about the remainder of the configuration. It has a quad-core Media tek processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB storage, a 2,880mAh battery. We have curated a listing of the best smartphones on the market check out the top rugged smartphones of 2020Here is our shortlist of the best business smartphones today If this was not enough, it features built-in GPS, NFC, and Wi-Fi and can even display the time on its 640×480-pixel 2.86-inch display. Oh, and you will be able to make phone calls too, without the necessity for a separate device.

Also Read:   Free online classes For Kids : Get 30 days free Classes with ABCmouse

It is worth noting the system runs on Android 7.1.1 (that is already a few years old) and there is no micro SD card slot or USB port for easy file transfer and charging. Coming in at 153g, the Tic Wris Max is also heavy as a smartphone, that may tire the wrist throughout daily. This item also comes in mainland China and will require at least a month to achieve either the US or the UK (and possibly more). You may be levied a tax either directly or via the courier. Read our overview of this Tic Wris Max 4G here. We’ve also written a roundup of the best business phone systems

Also Read:   A safety shield that warns you about other Automobiles is used by the Volkswagen Arteon
Also Read:   This 49-inch Small Business Monitor That is Stunning Has 3 Features All Screens Should Have
Alok Chand

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

You Will Be Rewarded By Adidas GMR In FIFA Mobile If You Play Football For Actual

Alok Chand -
Adidas has declared the Adidas GMR -- insole and a sensor that you have it detect your moves, and then can put into your...
Read more
Technology

Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch Active Two Version, The Under Armour Edition

Alok Chand -
It has gone and done it, two weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Lively 2 would get a brand new variant: match the...
Read more
Technology

You Can Still Attempt In An Apple Watch Or Air Pods In Shops, But You’ll Have To Inquire

Alok Chand -
Apple employees are being instructed not to indicate customers' attempts on goods before they buy them from your brand stores. According to Business Insider...
Read more
Technology

Greatest Play Station VR Matches: The Very Best PSVR Games

Alok Chand -
The very best PlayStation VR games. Looking for the PSVR games? You've come to the ideal location. The PlayStation VR is Sony's popular virtual reality...
Read more
Technology

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Includes Half-Life and is Outside: Alyx at No Cost

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
HTC's Vive Cosmos Elite is outside now, together with the VR headset starting worldwide and coming with a replica of the impending and...
Read more
Technology

New Nokia Mobiles are Listed, and You could be the best cheap Cellphone of 2020

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Also Read:   Mars Mole Problem Has Fixed by NASA In The Most Unusual Way
Alongside the new Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD Global has unveiled two new affordable phones as part of its Nokia range of handsets. The Nokia 5.3...
Read more
Technology

Big Deal : Affordable iPhone Bargain At Sprint: Get The iPhone XR for Just $10 Per Month

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Then you're in luck if you're looking for an iPhone deal. Sprint is presently offering the iPhone XR for only $10 per month on...
Read more
Technology

How To Establish a Brand New Huawei Phone To Run Mostly Normal Without Google

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Huawei has two new phones coming to the European and Asian markets shortly --the foldable Mate XS as well as the spring flagship P40...
Read more
Technology

Top Video Chat Apps For Group Video Calling in 2020

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The very best video chat programs are more valuable than ever for those looking to stay in touch and connected to family and friends....
Read more

Must Read

From The Numbers: Here’s What The Senate Approved In $2 Trillion Stimulus Package

In News Alok Chand -
Following times of protracted discussions and a last-minute effort by Republicans to change unemployment benefits, the Senate declared the biggest economic relief invoice from...
Read more

Big News: British Government To Give Coronavirus Aid Package To Self-Employed For Coronavirus Pandemic

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Business groups and unions have forced the authorities to step up as the country's economy continues to shut down, leaving millions at 32, and...
Read more

You Will Be Rewarded By Adidas GMR In FIFA Mobile If You Play Football For Actual

Technology Alok Chand -
Adidas has declared the Adidas GMR -- insole and a sensor that you have it detect your moves, and then can put into your...
Read more

Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch Active Two Version, The Under Armour Edition

Technology Alok Chand -
It has gone and done it, two weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Lively 2 would get a brand new variant: match the...
Read more

You Can Still Attempt In An Apple Watch Or Air Pods In Shops, But You’ll Have To Inquire

Technology Alok Chand -
Apple employees are being instructed not to indicate customers' attempts on goods before they buy them from your brand stores. According to Business Insider...
Read more

Greatest Play Station VR Matches: The Very Best PSVR Games

Technology Alok Chand -
The very best PlayStation VR games.
Also Read:   Big Deal : Affordable iPhone Bargain At Sprint: Get The iPhone XR for Just $10 Per Month
Looking for the PSVR games? You've come to the ideal location. The PlayStation VR is Sony's popular virtual reality...
Read more

This Android Wrist Computer Could Be More Powerful Than An iPhone 7 Plus It Was Tested By Us

Technology Alok Chand -
Take a smartphone to shrink it and strap it and you'll find a feeling of what the TicWris Max smartwatch is attempting to do....
Read more

Big News: Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,000 From The U.S. ,The U.S. recorded 233 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday

Featured Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The U.S. recorded 233 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the greatest number of deaths on a single day, with all the death toll rising...
Read more

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Includes Half-Life and is Outside: Alyx at No Cost

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
HTC's Vive Cosmos Elite is outside now, together with the VR headset starting worldwide and coming with a replica of the impending and...
Read more

New Nokia Mobiles are Listed, and You could be the best cheap Cellphone of 2020

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Alongside the new Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD Global has unveiled two new affordable phones as part of its Nokia range of handsets. The Nokia 5.3...
Read more
© World Top Trend