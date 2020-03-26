This Android Wrist Computer Could Be More Powerful Than An iPhone 7 Plus It Was Tested By Us

Take a smartphone to shrink it and strap it and you’ll find a feeling of what the TicWris Max smartwatch is attempting to do. The concept is gaining momentum in Asia as ludicrous as it may sound. Sold for $145.99 in Gearbest ( #126.43 / AU$255), this device could prove useful for people working in challenging outdoor environments thanks to its 4G connectivity along with IP67 waterproof rating (which usually means you won’t have the ability to swim with it, but it should defy a bathtub ).

There's nothing anemic about the remainder of the configuration. It has a quad-core Media tek processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB storage, a 2,880mAh battery. If this was not enough, it features built-in GPS, NFC, and Wi-Fi and can even display the time on its 640×480-pixel 2.86-inch display. Oh, and you will be able to make phone calls too, without the necessity for a separate device.

It is worth noting the system runs on Android 7.1.1 (that is already a few years old) and there is no micro SD card slot or USB port for easy file transfer and charging. Coming in at 153g, the Tic Wris Max is also heavy as a smartphone, that may tire the wrist throughout daily. This item also comes in mainland China and will require at least a month to achieve either the US or the UK (and possibly more). You may be levied a tax either directly or via the courier.