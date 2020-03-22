This 49-inch Small Business Monitor That is Stunning Has 3 Features All Screens Should Have

- Advertisement -

You can get a 4K tv these days for, Now. Therefore, to cover over five times that amount to get a screen might appear counterproductive. On the other hand, the Philips Brilliance 499P9H is unlike any additional screen in the marketplace and it is available at Amazon for only $1,065, with a four-year guarantee (roughly #870/AU$1900). Aimed squarely in a business audience, the Brilliance 499P9H is stuffed with features but will require a good deal of desk space. After all, this is a 49-inch screen with a screen resolution of 5120×1440 pixels (or dual QHD) plus a 32:9 aspect ratio – one that is not only very wide but exceptionally curved also.

there's also more for this monitor than meets the eye; you're going to find a pop-up webcam which allows you to sign in through Windows Hello facial recognition and look carefully at the very top. Business users will also appreciate the inclusion of a KVM, which allows two servers to be connected to exactly the display. It also features a USB Type-C docking station that could provide up to 65W of power – enough for devices such as the Dell XPS 13 but likely not for the Mac Book Pro 16 – and boasts 10 vents in total. Two built-in speakers should offer a fair audio experience and there is a microphone for video conferencing. Notice, while Amazon ships worldwide, you might be levied shipping fees or tax based upon where you are.