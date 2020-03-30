Home Entertainment Celebrities These 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestants At A Punjabi FILM To Share Screen-Space?
EntertainmentCelebrities

These ‘Bigg Boss 13’ Contestants At A Punjabi FILM To Share Screen-Space?

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Lately seen from the music-video’Baarish’, popular’Bigg Boss 13′ contestants Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma have signed up a Punjabi film together

New Delhi:’ Colors TV’s’Bigg Boss 13′, hosted by Salman Khan, came to a conclusion last month and TV actress Sidharth Shukla walked away with the winner’s trophy and prize money of Rs 40 lakh.


Ever since that time, Siddharth is occupied with a variety of projects in their palms and in addition to some other contestants have moved on. Popular’Bigg Boss 13′ duo -Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma were recently seen from the music-video’Baarish’ along with the most recent buzz indicates they’ll shortly be seen in a movie to Twitter manage’ The Khabri’, that frequently shares information regarding’Bigg Boss’ contestants, has shown the exact same. According to his tweet, Mahira and Paras have signed the contract to get a Punjabi movie and will start shooting the same following the conclusion of this book Coronavirus outbreak in the nation. Paras Chhabra claims He’Might Wind up Marrying Mahira Sharma At 21 Days Of Covid19 Lockdown’!The tweet reads,”#PaHira is going to be observed together in a Punjabi Movie shortly, they’ve signed the contract. For hai Yeh Khatam hojaye phr hello shoot begin Hoga @paras_chhabra @MahiraSharma_ Bas #Carona Ka waits. “Have a look at his conversation

Also Read:   Earth as Sonic the Hedgehog comes to a finish
Also Read:   Green Lantern will join the DC Universe revealed by Batman's Director

Paras-Mahira is to respond on the exact same and an official statement is awaited. On a related note, Mahira & Paras shared a relationship in Bigg Boss 13′ and reveal fans supposed that there may be something more than friendship between them. The duo claimed that they’re great friends after coming from their Bigg Boss’ home. He disclosed that he gets blocked her and confirmed separation while Paras is buddies with Mahira. Keep watching this space for updates

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Apple Intending to Launch new HomePod, iMac, and More Economical iPads in 2020

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The coronavirus has made it harder for Apple to work on new products. Apple this year plans to launch a new HomePod and more budget-friendly...
Read more

FDA Approves New 5-Minute Coronavirus Evaluation and a Negative One In 13 Minutes

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The FDA accepted a speedy coronavirus evaluation that may supply a positive effect in 5 minutes and a negative one in 13 minutes. ...
Read more

‘HQ Trivia’ rises from the Tomb less than two Weeks Following its Passing

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
HQ Trivia hosted its first live Match in More than a month on Sunday night. HQ Trivia shut down in February after a series of...
Read more

A Cat Simply Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Belgium

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A cat in Belgium was confirmed COVID-19 positive after showing many symptoms, including diarrhea, nausea, and difficulty breathing. The feline probably contracted the infection from...
Read more

Full Review Of Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
You may be a bit frustrated if you're anticipating the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 to be a victory lap of sorts for Microsoft device....
Read more

The Walking Dead Confirmed Beta’s Celebrity Identity Ahead Of The Whisperers

Entertainment Alok Chand -
After the of the Alpha of Samantha Morton, everyone knew her second-in-command Beta would flip the fuck out in some stage. While that is...
Read more

Coronavirus Scare Divyanka Tripathi: Why’We Can Not Applaud Flight Crew over All These Difficult Occasions?’

Celebrities Vikash Kumar -
Popular TV celebrity Divyanka Tripathi voiced her displeasure over individuals neglecting the difficult work of their flight team, who've rescued Indians from different areas...
Read more

Grammy Winner And Regular Late Night Guest John Prine’ Critically’ Ill With Coronavirus

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Since the prices of Covid-19 infection have spread throughout the United States, individuals of different ages and professions have dealt with the effects of...
Read more

Disney World And Disneyland Appears to Have A Strategy for Reopening

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The plan was just to shut at the end of March when Disneyland and Walt Disney World first announced they closed because of precaution...
Read more

Pics: Balika Vadhu’ Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz & Wife Nirali Mehta Take Their Newborn Son House

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
Popular TV celebrity Divyanka Tripathi voiced her displeasure over individuals neglecting the difficult work of their flight team, who've rescued Indians from different areas...
Read more
© World Top Trend