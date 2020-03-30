These ‘Bigg Boss 13’ Contestants At A Punjabi FILM To Share Screen-Space?

- Advertisement -

Lately seen from the music-video’Baarish’, popular’Bigg Boss 13′ contestants Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma have signed up a Punjabi film together

New Delhi :’ Colors TV’s’Bigg Boss 13′, hosted by Salman Khan, came to a conclusion last month and TV actress Sidharth Shukla walked away with the winner’s trophy and prize money of Rs 40 lakh.



Ever since that time, Siddharth is occupied with a variety of projects in their palms and in addition to some other contestants have moved on. Popular’Bigg Boss 13′ duo -Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma were recently seen from the music-video’Baarish’ along with the most recent buzz indicates they’ll shortly be seen in a movie to Twitter manage’ The Khabri’, that frequently shares information regarding’Bigg Boss’ contestants, has shown the exact same. According to his tweet, Mahira and Paras have signed the contract to get a Punjabi movie and will start shooting the same following the conclusion of this book Coronavirus outbreak in the nation. Paras Chhabra claims He’Might Wind up Marrying Mahira Sharma At 21 Days Of Covid19 Lockdown’!The tweet reads,”#PaHira is going to be observed together in a Punjabi Movie shortly, they’ve signed the contract. For hai Yeh Khatam hojaye phr hello shoot begin Hoga @paras_chhabra @MahiraSharma_ Bas #Carona Ka waits. “Have a look at his conversation

Paras-Mahira is to respond on the exact same and an official statement is awaited. On a related note, Mahira & Paras shared a relationship in Bigg Boss 13′ and reveal fans supposed that there may be something more than friendship between them. The duo claimed that they’re great friends after coming from their Bigg Boss’ home. He disclosed that he gets blocked her and confirmed separation while Paras is buddies with Mahira. Keep watching this space for updates