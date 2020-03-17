Home Top Stories These 3 symptoms should be seen in 5 days, so get coronavirus...
Top Stories

These 3 symptoms should be seen in 5 days, so get coronavirus checked

By- Vikash Kumar
The risk of coronavirus is increasing every day. The number of people exposed to this deadly virus is increasing. So far, more than one and a half million people have fallen prey to the coronavirus all over the world. A recent report has claimed that within the first 5 days, there may be a complaint of coronavirus when there are 3 specific symptoms in the body.

According to a report in the Journal of Internal Medicine, three specific symptoms of the coronavirus occur within the first five days. Let’s know what these 3 symptoms are.

1. This report released by American researchers has told that in the first 5 days after the coronavirus is hit, a person starts having a dry cough.

2. The patient starts to have a high fever and his body temperature increases very much. So far, many health experts have claimed to have a high fever in coronavirus.

3. In the first 5 days, due to the complaint of coronavirus, a person starts having trouble breathing. A report claimed that respiratory problems are due to the spread of mucus in the lungs.

The National Health Center (NHS) and the World Health Organization (WHO) also claimed to have the same symptoms in the coronavirus. In this, problems like body aches and colds were also told.

Also Read:   Deepika Padukone, Kohli-Ronaldo also sought help in fight against Coronavirus
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

