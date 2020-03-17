Home Entertainment The Witcher Season 2 Actor Tests Positive For Coronavirus Following Production Delay
Entertainment

The Witcher Season 2 Actor Tests Positive For Coronavirus Following Production Delay

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Kristofer Hivju, that will appear in the upcoming season of The Witcher, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hivju is best known for the Use of Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. He recently appeared in the Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell starring comedy Downhill. In The Witcher’s second season he is set to play with the cursed character, Nivelles,

In the series’s adaptation of”A Grain of Truth” from Andrej Sapkowski’s short story series, The Last Wish.

The Witcher had already shut down production on the second season before this news broke, after suit with Netflix’s tide of manufacturing halts. The next season is due to adopt one of the last short stories and move on into the show’s first novel, Blood of Elves. Little is known about how much the second season will progress into The Witcher saga out of a couple of escapes and casting reveals that indicate the series will spend time at the witcher stronghold Kaer Morhen, also, to delve deeper into the Continent’s politics. The series will remain shut down for at least the next two months but for what this implies for the ultimate release of the show no details have been made accessible.

Also Read:   The Witcher has reportedly cast Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer in an unknown role

Hivju revealed his analysis within an Instagram post earlier today. He worried to fans that his symptoms are mild, only that of a cold and that he and his family are in good health and will be “self-isolating at home for so long as it takes.” He encouraged fans to think about those for whom the identification would be much more serious. Hivju implied people do everything they can to prevent the disease’s spread, for example, clean their hands, quarantine, and follow the instructions in their nation’s Center for Disease Control’s website.

Netflix’s memo stressed that, according to the World Health Organization, the probability of catching the disease by someone not exhibiting symptoms is “quite low,” but regardless it’s excellent to see Netflix treating the situation with the caution it deserves. Hivju and his family are not members but there’s no telling who he has come in contact with onset or differently. As they make a quick recovery, hopefully, he and his household’s symptoms will stay mild. It’s uncertain whether the emergency will have been managed for the show to resume filming in a couple of weeks. As fans stay tuned for more updates on season 2 of The Witcher

Also Read:   Project Blue Book Season 2 Episode 3 Released Date, Cast, And Preview
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Witcher has reportedly cast a star of Game of Thrones in a key
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Umbrella Academy Season 2 Theory; How Reginald Hargreeves Is Redeemed

Naveen Yadav -
The Umbrella Academy can still redeem Reginald Hargreeves Through the Netflix series' use of flashbacks. There is no denying that the famed Hargreeves siblings'...
Read more
Entertainment

When Dirty Money season 2 Yields — Everything you Want to know about Netflix’s investigative series

Naveen Yadav -
After a mind-blowing series one, the Dirty Money of Netflix is back for another series.The documentary -- which Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney creates...
Read more
Entertainment

Fantastic Beasts 3 Can Not Start Production As Planned Due To Coronavirus

Naveen Yadav -
Filming on Fantastic Beasts 3 Will Not start on time due to This Coronavirus. The Harry Potter prequel series began in 2016 with the...
Read more
Entertainment

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Picture Shows Dark Rey Sitting On Palpatine’s Throne

Naveen Yadav -
Also Read:   The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What is Vilgefortz Doing?
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker behind-the-scenes image reveals Daisy Ridley's Rey sitting on Emperor Palpatine's throne. Many wondered how he'd fit in the...
Read more
Celebrities

Batwoman TV Show Crew Member Paralyzed After On Establish Accident

Naveen Yadav -
Sad news from The CW's Batwoman, as a team member was hurt in a current on set accident. Batwoman is the network's latest Arrowverse...
Read more
Box Office

Box Office: Weekend Revenue Hits Low Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Naveen Yadav -
Moviegoing in the U.S. slowed radically over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in box office revenue falling to a 20-year reduced, based...
Read more
Entertainment

The Walking Dead: 7 Important Takeaways From The Deadly Episode’Walk With Us’

Naveen Yadav -
He Walking Dead came full circle with its comic book source material using Alpha and Negan's closing moments together. Much of what preceded tonight's...
Read more
Entertainment

Will We Get a Marvel Or Star Wars Movie from Watchmen TV Show Creator Damon Lindelof?

Naveen Yadav -
Damon Lindelof, the founder of HBO's Watchmen, is interested in taking a trip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or a galaxy far, far out,...
Read more
Entertainment

Happy! Season 2 Is Ready To Come on March 27th At Netflix

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Joyful! Has returned for its second and final season on Syfy. Netflix across the world will have the ability to also watch Happy! Season...
Read more

Must Read

Batman’s Biggest Rule Broken by Batwoman

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Kate Kane struck the largest rule Batman has for vigilantes at the latest episode of Batwoman, strangling the angry Dr. August Cartwright to death....
Read more

9 Netflix Shows You Need To Watch

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Have you recently finished a TV series and need something new to watch? Netflix has got you covered. Their range of fantastic series has...
Read more

Star Wars: Luke Cradles Darth Vader’s Helmet in Early Force Awakens Concept Art

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
A new piece of concept art for Star Wars: The Force Awakens shows Luke Skywalker cradling Darth Vader's helmet. Luke was one of the...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2 Actor Tests Positive For Coronavirus Following Production Delay

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Kristofer Hivju, that will appear in the upcoming season of The Witcher, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hivju is best known for the...
Read more

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Annoyed Jon Snow Got Away With Murder

Celebrities Naveen Yadav -
Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is still annoyed Jon Snow got away with murder. As the once solidly plotted show raced toward the...
Read more

Palpatine’s New Costume Showcased of Skywalker Behind-The-Scene Photos in Rise

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Behind-the-scenes images showing Palpatine's new costume from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are submitted on the web. The most recent Star Wars attribute...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy M30s Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India

Technology Naveen Yadav -
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 upgrade to a ton of its Galaxy tablets this month. Right after the Android...
Read more

CD Projekt States coronavirus outbreak Will Not Postpone Cyberpunk 2077 as studio Changes to Distant work

Gaming Naveen Yadav -
CD Projekt Red, such as an awful lot of businesses over the past few weeks, has changed as a consequence of the Covid-19 coronavirus...
Read more

Umbrella Academy Season 2 Theory; How Reginald Hargreeves Is Redeemed

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
The Umbrella Academy can still redeem Reginald Hargreeves Through the Netflix series' use of flashbacks. There is no denying that the famed Hargreeves siblings'...
Read more

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: Will We Have Big Surprises And Amazing Storyline

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Each of the people that stan Sabrina Spellman and her series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina! Even we already had a powerful dose of the...
Read more
© World Top Trend