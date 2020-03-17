The Witcher Season 2 Actor Tests Positive For Coronavirus Following Production Delay

- Advertisement -

Kristofer Hivju, that will appear in the upcoming season of The Witcher, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hivju is best known for the Use of Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. He recently appeared in the Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell starring comedy Downhill. In The Witcher’s second season he is set to play with the cursed character, Nivelles,

In the series’s adaptation of”A Grain of Truth” from Andrej Sapkowski’s short story series, The Last Wish.

The Witcher had already shut down production on the second season before this news broke, after suit with Netflix’s tide of manufacturing halts. The next season is due to adopt one of the last short stories and move on into the show’s first novel, Blood of Elves. Little is known about how much the second season will progress into The Witcher saga out of a couple of escapes and casting reveals that indicate the series will spend time at the witcher stronghold Kaer Morhen, also, to delve deeper into the Continent’s politics. The series will remain shut down for at least the next two months but for what this implies for the ultimate release of the show no details have been made accessible.

Hivju revealed his analysis within an Instagram post earlier today. He worried to fans that his symptoms are mild, only that of a cold and that he and his family are in good health and will be “self-isolating at home for so long as it takes.” He encouraged fans to think about those for whom the identification would be much more serious. Hivju implied people do everything they can to prevent the disease’s spread, for example, clean their hands, quarantine, and follow the instructions in their nation’s Center for Disease Control’s website.

Netflix’s memo stressed that, according to the World Health Organization, the probability of catching the disease by someone not exhibiting symptoms is “quite low,” but regardless it’s excellent to see Netflix treating the situation with the caution it deserves. Hivju and his family are not members but there’s no telling who he has come in contact with onset or differently. As they make a quick recovery, hopefully, he and his household’s symptoms will stay mild. It’s uncertain whether the emergency will have been managed for the show to resume filming in a couple of weeks. As fans stay tuned for more updates on season 2 of The Witcher