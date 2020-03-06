The Witcher has reportedly cast Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer in an unknown role

- Advertisement -

Casting for The Witcher season 2 continues to be a fascinating topic for fans, especially with the current show that Natalie Dormer can play a role. The popular Netflix series surfaced with the first season. On the other hand, Geralt of Rivia’s story had existed for a long time before. The series relies on the publication series that was initially released in the 1990s in Poland of Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witcher TV series for Netflix is far from the initial adaptation of the source material. The original story has been adapted into comic books, a popular series of video games, along with a separate TV series and movie from Poland.

Season 2 of The Witcher has been filming since last month. Ever since that time, narrative details and casting statements have made their way onto the net. The series’ showrunner Lauren Hissrich has already promised fans that the season two timeline will not be quite as perplexing as season 1. But, that does not mean The Witcher is hesitating to add new characters. It’s cast two witchers, as well as a whole elf army, the Scoia’tael. Season 2 will feature one supported Game of Thrones celebrity: Kristofer Hivju, who will play Nivellen.

Now, it seems another GoT celebrity might be part of The Witcher year 2 too. Per lover site Redanian Intelligence, Natalie Dormer is rumored to have been cast in an unknown function. The report stems from Dormer being retrieved nearby where The Witcher is currently filming, accompanied by one of those show’s crew members. An individual involved with casting also and the show via social networking connected Dormer. But at this moment, Dormer’s casting is far from confirmed.

Natalie Dormer is no stranger to the world of fantasy and franchises, with starred as Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones. She also played a role in the massively popular Hunger Games films, appearing in the final two movies as fan-favorite Cressida. Dormer will be seen from the Penny Dreadful spinoff Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which premieres on Showtime that April. She will play with a demon called Magda at the 1930s-set series, showing her taste for period pieces.

Before the news about Dormer’s possible casting in The Witcher, the performer already had a connection to the sequence. She and star Henry Cavill both appeared in The Tudors, though nearly a decade past. It appears likely that the rumored casting of Dormer may become more of a thing. Since The Witcher won’t return with brand new episodes before 2021, there is plenty of time for lovers to speculate who Dormer might be enjoying, given Netflix confirms her involvement.