The Way to watch Good Girls Season 3, Episode 7 Reside

- Advertisement -

We Are into the second half of Good Girls Season 3. You haven’t been waiting for long if you believed that things were going to get better! The time of it play out yet. Here’s how to see Great Girls Season 3, Episode 7 live.

The women haven’t learned the lessons of the past. Needing quick access to money the supermarket seems like the perfect thought. It is not like they’ve done this and had problems on both occasions. What could go wrong this time?

The women decide it’s time to rob a grocery store…again…Here’s how to watch it all go wrong yet again on Good Girls Season 3, Episode 7.

Well, they are not alone this time. JT has decided he wants to join in on the fun, so holding the girls and placing a set of tights on his head. There’s likely to be a moment in which Ruby’s life is set online. I’m imagining she is accidentally shot by JT during the robbery.

Meanwhile, Stan has a negative hustle on the move. It turns out that it is nothing like he expected. What could this side hustle be?

Of course, we all have concerns about what Max can do next. He’s convinced that something has occurred to Lucy, especially now that he understands Beth and Dean has Lucy’s bird. Rio will wish to tie up loose ends, therefore Beth has to do whatever she can to protect Max. It is not going to be easy.

Check out the promo and synopsis for Great Girls Season 3, Episode 7:

The women call to assist revenge is sought by Max. But when their plans go awry, Ruby’s life is put in jeopardy. Meanwhile, as Stan discovers his side hustle isn’t what it sounds, a directionless Annie tries to discover her purpose in life.

Don’t miss out on the all-new installment of Great Girls. You can catch up on Hulu but you can also watch together with the following details:

Date: Sunday, Mar. 29

Start Time: 10/9c

Episode: Season 3, Episode 7, “Vegas, Baby”

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Stream 1 | Stream two