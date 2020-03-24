Home In News The Way to Deal With Wall Street's Silly Season
The Way to Deal With Wall Street’s Silly Season

By- Alok Chand

It happens during every fiscal crisis, regardless of what triggered it. Financial experts of all types are heard to say things “Buy stocks with high dividends, because even when the price goes down, you still get your dividend” Purchase stocks today, because they are”available” versus just a few weeks back” Rebalance your portfolio” Stay diversified” Ignore the volatility, become a long-term investor”There are just two things that anger me about hearing this listing of adages that look in niches at each moment of madness.

Many of the folks delivering the advice are not fiduciaries. They are not held to the standard of putting customer objectives before everything. Now, even if they’re fiduciaries, much of what is said in stations that are mass-media is with good intentions. If the oversimplified information is translated by the investor than it is: a single person’s opinion, but there is a disconnect. That’s true for what I write here. The key is that you prevent falling into the snare of personalized information that cannot possibly be personalized.

You risk ending up with your mind filled with financial industry buzzwords, a lot of which are currently lacking invalidity. Or, at the very least, they demand a severe program to your own, private situation. I will address each of those 5 quotations above. You can not”make it up in volume”There was an old-line about a business that produced its products. The boss responded by saying that it was OK since they will make it up in bulk. I’ll let that misguided logic settle in for a moment. I like dividend stock investing.

There’s nothing like taking a look at the yield on your stock portfolio, and saying to yourself, “there is my retirement income.” There are limits to this. Along with your patience will be tested if this is. The chart shows this quite clearly, according to what happened during the Financial Crisis. This prominent dividend stock index peaked in May of 2007, a few months ahead of the S&P 500 and other”headline” indexes caved in. This is what happened around this time.

As you can see, despite having paid a nice dividend that averaged close to 4% per year during this time (it ranged from about 3-7%), this indicator did not regain its May 2007 peak until early 2013! Can you bide your time, collecting dividends, while waiting almost 6 decades simply to make a dime? And, would you wish to pay a professional to do that? Perhaps it’s best to separate the advantages of dividend investing in the horrors of stock bear markets.

This also speaks to this issue of” buying on sale” when the bear market just has begun. Sure, we don’t know how long this one will last. But more important than that would be to have an investment process that you’ve determined, a light can be utilized to provide what you truly need out your investment portfolio. Investing is best thought of as utilizing the stock market for a tool to get what you would like, rather than it being the thing you rely on unconditionally. The graph above shows us these aren’t normal times, and the ultimate recovery from this stock market decline differs from the others we have seen.

To see why, we have to return to the 1970s (spare me the bell-bottoms, please). The stock exchange was flat for a decade. OK bonds were there to rescue us? Wrong. Bonds, depicted here by the 5-year U.S. Treasury speed, endured a decade of steadily rising prices. They moved from 6% to 10% during the 1970s, as you see. Where all rates are: near-zero These days, the speed is. But, recent events are very likely to attract a return of inflation. Not right away. This means that if the economy and stock market stagnate, the bond market will not be there to store it. That’s exactly what it did in every stock exchange disaster. But rates are not falling anymore.

That game is over. Don’t get hooked by investment ideas that worked previously, unless they have a route to work exactly the identical fashion later on. With so much of Wall Street’s sales pitch to investors today, that does not seem to be the case in any respect. It’s time to think differently: flexible, adaptive investing that incorporates hedging and tactical management is a”higher percentage taken” to confront these new investor battles. Opinions provided are informational only, not individual investment recommendations or advice. Sungarden supplies Advisory Services. Follow me on Twitter or LinkedIn. Have a look at my website or a number of my work here.

