The Way The SARS Epidemic Can Teach Us Ways To Benefit From The Coronavirus Pandemic

- Advertisement -

We’re all trying to come across upsides that are hidden. My search for positives took me to epidemics that were preceding to learn what people removed from these experiences, and I came across a study that indicates both our relationships and our mental health may benefit from what we’re experiencing today. The first Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak started in Hong Kong in March 2003 and the epidemic didn’t end until June. During those four months, Hong Kong experienced a death toll of 298 and 1,755 SARS cases. Family members of SARS patients have been quarantined beginning in April and not long after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a travel advisory against Hong Kong.

“The entire society slowed down with individuals avoiding work and public areas,” investigators wrote. Strict measures, not unlike those we’re experiencing contributed to a reduction in cases hong Kong has been affected by SARS both as a mental and physical health crisis. Studies documented a large proportion of the populace”felt helpless or stressed themselves or their family members would contract the virus.” Other negative mental health impacts such as”increased frequencies of sleeping problems, drinking, and smoking” were also frequent. Individuals reported”increased financial and family stress,” just as we’re feeling today.

Through the chaos, a study found that considerable positive outcomes also emerged: strengthened relationships with family members and friends, and a new drive to begin focusing on mental health. Researchers asked them a series of questions about their own relationships and contacted a random, representative sample of individuals residing in Hong Kong. More than 60% of respondents said that”they cared about their loved ones’ feelings” after the health crisis. About 40% said they also” found their buddies [and] their loved ones more supportive” and more inclined to share with other people regarding their feelings, something that they wouldn’t have considered doing before.

Questions regarding mental health led to two-thirds of respondents saying they”paid more attention to their own psychological health” after the outbreak. And between 35-40 percent stated they”took more time to break, for comfort or doing exercise.” Some people did not encounter these advantages and no doubt portions of the lives languished and some reported no change in either direction. But the proportion of answers speaks to an experienced strengthening for personal well being. “Positive effects could have served as a cushion against the negative impacts due to SARS,” the investigators wrote. “Those who were affected by the epidemic may have mobilized their support systems to take care of the issues.

It’s also possible that those who have been adversely affected’discovered’ to value his/her family, friends and mental health.”Because this study relied on self-reporting, it’s limited in terms of what it could tell us about continuing improvements in peoples’ lives; additional studies would need to follow up months and weeks afterward to monitor progress. As a beginning point, but what this study found is purposeful enough to inspire hope that great things can come from dark times. As with those who lived through SARS, we could even eliminate”learning” from our experience which will help shape our values moving forward.