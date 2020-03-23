Home Technology The Way NVIDIA Is Using Its GPU Technolgy To Fight Against COVID-19...
Technology

The Way NVIDIA Is Using Its GPU Technolgy To Fight Against COVID-19 Virus

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
NVIDIA is placing its GPU technology by enabling gamers and researchers to join the efforts to utilize Since Silicon Valley is gearing up to fight against the novel coronavirus.

GPUs accelerating inference and the practice of machine learning models or aren’t only meant to improve the gaming experience. They play a crucial role in helping the community engaged in exploring analysis and sequencing.

To combat the threat of novel coronavirus, NVIDIA is making its platform, Parabricks, free for 90 days to any researcher working on sequencing the novel coronavirus and the genomes of people afflicted with COVID-19.

Genome analysis is a computationally intensive effort that requires a high-performance computing environment. Sequencing platforms like DNBSEQ-T7 from MGI create up to 6 TerraBytes of information daily, which can be examined by scientists doing entire genome sequencing. According to NVIDIA, these programs will create roughly 20 ExaBytes of data from 2025 — astronomy combined and over Twitter, YouTube. It might take all of the CPUs in over 200 days and each cloud to run genome analysis.

Parabricks, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based startup, built a stage based on GPU to accelerate the procedure for analyzing whole genomes — all 3 billion base pairs in human chromosomes — from days.

As platforms like DNBSEQ-T7 generate data, analysis has turned into a bottleneck in cost and time perspectives. Parabricks’ alternative addresses the analysis to hasten.

Parabricks’ system is powered by NVIDIA CUDA-X and benefits from inference applications, cuDNN, and CUDA and runs a complete computing platform from NVIDIA T4 to DGX to cloud GPU instances.

NVIDIA acquired Parabricks to publish the company technology that hastens analysis, Before this season.

The Parabricks acquisition assisted NVIDIA to formally offer sequencing and analysis.

NVIDIA aims to radically decrease the time for variant calling on a human genome from days on a single server by making Parabricks available to the research area.

Since Parabricks can be obtained as part of NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC), it’s expected to operate on major cloud platforms and NVIDIA’s own appliances including DGX-1. Researchers using NVIDIA GPUs may fill out a form to request access to Parabricks.

NVIDIA is encouraging gamers to take part in the [email protected] project, a distributed computing project for illness research that simulates protein folding, computational drug design and other kinds of molecular dynamics.

[email protected] is a collaborative project. The issues they cope with rely on calculations that will be efficiently offloaded running for internationally distributed processing. The project is managed by Washington University at St. Louis School of Medicine.

NVIDIA is currently linking AMD and Intel in an effort to utilize fresh GPU power on gaming machines and PCs.

NVIDIA is currently now putting its best technology to use in fighting COVID-19 through Parabricks’ free 90-day trial and by participating in the [email protected] project.

