Home TV Series The Walking Dead: What Exactly Does the message Michonne finds on This...
TV Series

The Walking Dead: What Exactly Does the message Michonne finds on This phone mean?

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Walking Dead has finally offered Michonne some tangible evidence that Rick is alive also. In the most recent episode, “What We Become,” Michonne finds Rick’s boots along with a mysterious phone that pictures of herself and Judith etched onto the screen, along with a message written in Western characters. Now, because this was Michonne’s final episode, this narrative will not be progressing. But could it be part of a bigger picture? With a trilogy of Rick Grimes movies on the horizon, I presume.

I believe the biggest question to originate from Michonne’s discovery is because he’s been away, why Rick has returned to Alexandria. Yes, Bloodsworth Island might be somewhat far from Alexandria, but it’s not as though it’s on the opposite side of the world. As the etching on the phone suggests He’s still wishing to see Michonne and Judith again. he was shut could he not have returned?

Enter Angela Kang recently spoke to Insider concerning the peculiar scene, she teased that it might not have been Rick who composed the message on the phone after all, which confuses everything. “It was a message to Rick from somebody, somehow with this boat,” she said. “The phone is a hint at a larger story that took place.”

Also Read:   The Walking Dead: 7 Important Takeaways From The Deadly Episode'Walk With Us'

And then there is the matter of the boots of Rick. Why the writers chose to leave that Specific bread crumb Kang explained:

Also Read:   Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, PLOT and Other Details!!

1 thing as feeling important to all of us on Danai in addition to the writing side that appeared early was proof of the presence of Rick along with a way to go in’s notion. The boots are an iconic part of the costume of Rick, would have been around his person and could be immediately familiar to Michonne, therefore that’s how we came to possess this hint.

On the iPhone’s display was a sentence in writing, which executive producer Scott Gimple has enough to translate. It means,”belief just a little bit longer.” I’d like to understand if Michonne can understand that the Japanese writing because that would clarify her sudden urge to immediately go on the search for him.

Also Read:   Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, PLOT and Other Details!!

I’m hoping we get to watch Michonne reunite with Rick. However, Danai Gurira will never return to the TV show again. It’s a time for everybody involved, as she has been a key figure in the play as way back in season 2. Not long ago, she opened up on her psychological final day on set, and now she has taken to Twitter to deliver a heartfelt message into fan.

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Xiaomi Just Launched The Most Economical 5G Telephone, Using A Few Pretty Decent Specs

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
So there is very little reason, in the event that you would like a 5G telephone you need to pay more given 5G is...
Read more

Xiaomi’s new flagship phone : Release Date Of Xiaomi Mi 10 release date, price, specs and Other Gossips

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The Xiaomi Mi 10 phones are here, with a launch event on March 27 placing the platform for the range of flagship...
Read more

Avatar 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Who Is Making the Movie

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Nearly after a decade of the epic James Cameron's film that had the Pandora and its magic beings on experience hit the big screen,...
Read more

“Endeavour” Season 7: Here’s That Is Happening In The Season as Well as The Plot For Further Episodes!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Endeavor has verified its next installation. Here's all you will need to know about new updates of Inspector Morse's following sequel.
Also Read:   Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 : Release Date Detail, Plot, Casting News, and Another updates
Will You Be Any...
Read more

An Infant That Tested Positive For The COVID-19 Coronavirus Had Died, Possibly The Youngest Death In The United States

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) declared Saturday that a baby that tested positive for its COVID-19 coronavirus had died, maybe the youngest...
Read more

“Westworld” Season 3: Here’s What’s Happening At The Season And What’s Going to Happen In The Upcoming Episodes???

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Westworld is one of the best thrillers with unpredictable twists and turns. At the end of season two, many hosts passed onto the version...
Read more

We All Know You’re Watching Netflix While You’re Supposed To Be Operating From Home

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The epidemic of this novel coronavirus has generated a huge change in the work-life of countless Americans. More people than ever are working...
Read more

Yes ,This Coronavirus Test Will let Us Know When We Could Return To Normal

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The book coronavirus outbreak could be controlled with rigorous social distancing measures together with extensive testing that maps the severity of this outbreak. ...
Read more

Aquaman Two: Release Date And Cast. Can Amber Heard And Jason Momoa Reprise Their Roles? Latest Updates!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
When the picture of Aquaman came out, the DC fans appreciated the visuals, special effects, and action sequences of the film. Starring Jason Momoa,...
Read more

James Gunn Is Using Toilet Paper With A Guardians Of The Galaxy Star’s Face On Throughout COVID-19 Isolation

Entertainment Alok Chand -
We are all responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in various ways. Several people are currently handling the isolation part than others. A number of...
Read more
© World Top Trend