The Walking Dead: What Exactly Does the message Michonne finds on This phone mean?

The Walking Dead has finally offered Michonne some tangible evidence that Rick is alive also. In the most recent episode, “What We Become,” Michonne finds Rick’s boots along with a mysterious phone that pictures of herself and Judith etched onto the screen, along with a message written in Western characters. Now, because this was Michonne’s final episode, this narrative will not be progressing. But could it be part of a bigger picture? With a trilogy of Rick Grimes movies on the horizon, I presume.

I believe the biggest question to originate from Michonne’s discovery is because he’s been away, why Rick has returned to Alexandria. Yes, Bloodsworth Island might be somewhat far from Alexandria, but it’s not as though it’s on the opposite side of the world. As the etching on the phone suggests He’s still wishing to see Michonne and Judith again. he was shut could he not have returned?

Enter Angela Kang recently spoke to Insider concerning the peculiar scene, she teased that it might not have been Rick who composed the message on the phone after all, which confuses everything. “It was a message to Rick from somebody, somehow with this boat,” she said. “The phone is a hint at a larger story that took place.”

And then there is the matter of the boots of Rick. Why the writers chose to leave that Specific bread crumb Kang explained:

1 thing as feeling important to all of us on Danai in addition to the writing side that appeared early was proof of the presence of Rick along with a way to go in’s notion. The boots are an iconic part of the costume of Rick, would have been around his person and could be immediately familiar to Michonne, therefore that’s how we came to possess this hint.

On the iPhone’s display was a sentence in writing, which executive producer Scott Gimple has enough to translate. It means,”belief just a little bit longer.” I’d like to understand if Michonne can understand that the Japanese writing because that would clarify her sudden urge to immediately go on the search for him.

I’m hoping we get to watch Michonne reunite with Rick. However, Danai Gurira will never return to the TV show again. It’s a time for everybody involved, as she has been a key figure in the play as way back in season 2. Not long ago, she opened up on her psychological final day on set, and now she has taken to Twitter to deliver a heartfelt message into fan.