The Walking Dead: 7 Important Takeaways From The Deadly Episode’Walk With Us’

He Walking Dead came full circle with its comic book source material using Alpha and Negan’s closing moments together. Much of what preceded tonight’s episode was a deep extension of both villains’ narrative on the webpage — especially the sexy bits — but showrunner Angela Kang and her creative team ultimately honored Robert Kirkman’s storytelling with Negan slit Alpha’s throat in a moment of absolute vulnerability.

After hearing the emotionally on-point memories of his wife Lucille of Negan, Alpha was prepared to kill her daughter Lydia, but rather became the victim of a decapitation. (For better or worse, that component occurred off-screen.) Negan might have kept his charade going for longer, because he did appear to have some compassion for how far over the border Alpha had gone with the Whisperers if Alpha had revealed the tiniest bit of mercy for Lydia. Alpha is dead, and when he finds out, Beta will go apeshit.

Negan And Carol Were Working Together The Whole Time

I imagine quite a few Walking Dead lovers were crying”I knew it!” At their TV screens throughout the final moments of the episode, as Negan wrapped the zombified head of Alpha to Carol, who asks him what happened so long. That instant was the smoking-gun evidence that it was Carol who let escape out of his cell in Alexandria, such was her motivation to shoot Alpha down to all the other survivors and beheading Henry.

Having Carol participate with Negan was a wonderful twist on the comic tale, where Negan killed Alpha as a way to violently prove he was redeemed and now faithful to Rick & Co.. That said, this story change retains Negan’s devotion in question, since he did little to stop the Whisperers from destroying Hilltop, and used a resident who hadn’t escaped to be brain-bashed by Lucille. An individual may also hope that Carol quickly started grilling about why he didn’t do more to provoke such a large-scale assault, Negan.

Though the episode ended with Carol’s so-called victory within Alpha, it arrived with fantastic prices for the character. The obsession with avenging the death of Henry took over her, to the point at which she repeatedly put others that it might help bring Alpha down. After Magna’s return (discussed below), Yumiko gave Carol a piece of both her head and her fist for not being apologetic over the cave debacle. Carol’s one port from the storm used to be Daryl, but he’s stonewalling her.

navin yadav

Also Read:   Lucifer theories: Season 6 to introduce Constantine into Netflix series
