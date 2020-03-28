The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Steve Blackman Ensured Fans That Post-Production on The Second Season is Proceeding as Scheduled.

- Advertisement -

1 series that has not yet been influenced by the coronavirus pandemic is Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which is still on track according to showrunner Steve Blackman. The Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix in February last year and became a big hit for the streamer. Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows the Hargreeves sisters, who were all born on the same day with superpowers.

The story starts when a teenage Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), that can travel through the years, appears in the present day and warns his siblings about the impending apocalypse. Ongoing productions’ futures are unknown due to the outbreak, which postponed launch dates and has closed down television shoots and numerous film. Netflix itself has stopped all its productions in the US and Canada, as well as some in other countries. The very notable Netflix shows to be delayed are Stranger Things year four and season just two of The Witcher.

Because of the production delays – which as of right now could go on for more than originally expected – it is hard to say when the upcoming seasons of lovers’ favorite exhibits could arrive. But, The Umbrella Academy has yet to be delayed. Blackman required to Instagram to assure fans that work on the next season of The Umbrella Academy remains ongoing, composing, “Even #corona can’t stop an Umbrella Academy Mix!” The show is currently in the post-apocalyptic phase, also Blackman shared with a sneak peek at the brand new season employing a picture of Diego (David Castañeda), who is sporting a beard and longer hair. Check out his posts below:

It is unclear when the second season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere, but it might arrive as early as this summer. Back in February, Netflix released the first promotional posters to the season teasing its huge mystery, which can be when is the Hargreeves? The first season ended with the siblings falling away in time as the apocalypse, caused by the very strong Vanya (Ellen Page), started around them. Season 2 is anticipated to address the mystery of where in the time they are and when they will ever have the ability to prevent the apocalypse from happening again.

Diego’s hair indicates there will be a time jump once the series resumes, even though it’s hard to state exactly what year he’s in. them to look forward to. Even this little nugget of information has gotten lovers eager for the new season, and nothing can keep it from arriving on time.