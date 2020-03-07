The Umbrella Academy Multiverse Theory Explained

- Advertisement -

A Reddit user broke down the physics involved with Five’s time jumps and his return for a teenager, supported by the multiverse concept, which states the world is composed by several measurements or timelines, and there’s one for all possible things — essentially, every decision sets a new measurement. These timelines may be entirely different or slightly different to ours, so much that it wouldn’t be recognized by you as the world. Now, the author explains that The Umbrella Academy is currently employing the multiverse theory, and the secret is in episodes 6 and 7: “The Day That Was Not” and”The Day That Was”.

Episode 6 took place in 2019 Dimension A, and in it, Allison and Luther came clean in their feelings and needed his musical minute, Vanya found her daddy’s notebook at Leonard’s home and discovered that she does have abilities, and Klaus was able to conjure Dave, his deceased boyfriend (in the 1960s). It all changed at the end, when Five stole a time-traveling briefcase from the Commission and landed at the beginning of the episode, thus changing the events and making method for episode 7. 2019 Dimension B, which is the point where the remainder of the year is set was created by Five Using this method. Dimension A still exists, however, isn’t seen again — meaning Allison and Luther didn’t have their dance, Vanya heard the truth, and Klaus talked to Dave, but it’s unknown if they were able to stop the apocalypse in that measurement.

This, of course, opens a lot of doors for The Umbrella Academy season 2, since the Hargreeves could property in 2019 but in another dimension, one where Leonard Peabody may or may not exist, or even one in which they aren’t siblings. The multiverse theory could also apply to Reginald’s origins, as his”home planet” might be an additional dimension, among these very different to this one. All that is to do now is wait patiently for The Umbrella Academy to drop more clues on when is the Hargreeves and what their mission will be this time.