The Umbrella Academy can still redeem Reginald Hargreeves via the Netflix series’ use of flashbacks

The Umbrella Academy can still Exude Reginald Hargreeves via the Netflix series’ use of flashbacks. There is no denying that the father of the Hargreeves siblings has a great deal to answer for. Sir Reginald delivered Luther into the moon just to get him out of the way, compelled Allison to use her powers on her siblings, gave Diego an inferiority complex, locked Klaus inside a tomb and didn’t think in Number 5’s skills. Worst of all, pushing the Academy to use their abilities to fight crime probably led to the departure of Ben, and his constant belittling of Vanya gave her an inner rage which was unleashed when she discovered the forces he had kept secret. Add to this cruel and a loveless upbringing, and Reginald Hargreeves won’t be up for any father of the year awards.

Regardless of the secrecy surrounding the Reginald that is otherworldly, he has for creating the Umbrella Academy, a more meaningful intention. Although the details remain a puzzle, it seems likely that Reginald aims to conserve the planet but it redeems him, while this could justify some of his training procedures. Sir Hargreeves could have still drilled his teachings in the Academy whilst maintaining a parental relationship and a little kindness might’ve even benefited his origin, and averted the Hargreeves siblings from splitting up.

Given what is known about Reginald, the character appears irredeemable. Even when the Earth is saved by him, his approaches will probably be a blot on his record. But, The Umbrella Academy’s flashbacks might yet turn The Monocle to a sympathetic figure audience can feel genuinely sorry for. The final episode of The Umbrella Academy season 1 given a glimpse of Reginald’s backstory, revealing him as a younger man in a strange world. The scene’s essential detail was Reginald caring for a lover or an ailing wife, who appeared to be near the end of her life. The compassionate guy we see here is a far cry from the Umbrella Academy at the day’s grasp.

While past traumas are not an excuse to treat other people badly, viewers will likely see more of Reginald’s history in The Umbrella Academy season 2, and that is where lover opinion on the character could change. Whatever is going on in The Umbrella Academy’s flashbacks, Reginald’s planet is in trouble, and he’s in the process of losing the woman he loves. It’s not inconceivable that the same cataclysm or illness might’ve formerly claimed the offspring of the couple, which is the only story that would come close to justifying his behavior.

If Reginald went through the hassle of losing his biological children, it naturally follows he would be reluctant to form bonds with his own adopted ones on 20th century Earth for fearing of moving through the same thing, and this position would have been bolstered when Ben was missing. Whether such a tragic backstory could completely redeem Sir Reginald Hargreeves will be up to the viewer. Some may know his difficulty in forming bonds in the wake of such painful losses that are past, while others might feel the behavior of The Monocle was indefensible. However, an emotional backstory that introduced Reginald’s children would explain his actions in the present and would go a long way towards assisting audiences to empathize a lot more than they did in season 1.