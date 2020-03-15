- Advertisement -

Not two weeks after Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary snick onto PC, and we’re already talking about the sequel. Steady on, staff. Last week, John”Masterchief” Halo’s handlers over at 343 Industries announced plans to flight (that is Halo-speak for”evaluation ) Halo 2’s return to PC in The Master Chief Collection. It’ll trial alongside Theatre and Forge modes for Halo: Hit from the end of the month, with fixes for that match’s stubborn bugs.

We have had our shot before, back in 2004. But being a Vista exclusive and Games For Windows Live test topic, it didn’t get a lot of rap. This season arriving on the Windows Store and Steam, Bungie’s Two Towers gets a shot with its Anniversary remastering sometime this past year.

Like the first game, Halo 2’s been given an. However, while I’ve spent the majority of the last two weeks complaining about Halo: Halo 2’s, CE Anniversary’s remastering is a job. It’s a remaster that stays faithful to palettes, tones and lighting cues — a sprinkling of details rather than the game’s heavy-handed reinvention. ‘it helps that Halo 2 seems a ideal pig’s ear nowadays.

I reckon Combat Evolved holds than its sequel, which suffered from a quirk common – to Xbox games. A muddiness, textures which seem like they were dipped in grime before being slathered onto models that sat between more realism and low-poly exaggeration.

Halo 2: Anniversary also handed cutscene remastering responsibilities over to CG company Blur Studios, the people behind glossy, expensive cinematics for all from Star Wars: The Old Republic to Titanfall 2. You may switch at will between old and new visuals trading Hollywood sheen at will, during these scenes.

This flight can be set to include a first look Attain’s Theatre and Forge modes. The latter being a neat little replay system editor that has been a succession mainstay because Halo 3. It’s a janky affair, although modders have already managed to break their way to Forge style. 343 appear keen on making significant modifications to Forge to create it a lot more viable.