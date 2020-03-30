Home Entertainment "The Mask" 3: The Sequel Isn't Coming With Any Female Star However"Jim...
Entertainment

“The Mask” 3: The Sequel Isn’t Coming With Any Female Star However”Jim Carrey” Is Reprising His Role???

By- Alok Chand
Comic book adaptations have been in trend in Hollywood movies. Every adaptation turns out to be successful in the big theatre. The most successful and initial adaptation that principles the cinemas was The Mask, starring Jim Carrey. Jim Carrey was the 1 star who rules following an adaptation about the minds of the people. He had a career after it, but The Mask was of particular importance. 1994 was the last when we saw it, although fans of that series were that it is going to return. But, here is good news for the fans. Warner Bros has opted to produce The Mask 3 and with none aside from the star. According to sources, Warner Bros are planning Mask 3 with Jim Carrey. They want him only to reprise his role.

The Mask” 3: The Sequel Is Not Coming

 

The Mask Movie Recap

The Mask is a narrative of a mild-mannered bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss, who discovers an ancient mask which brings the dreams of Ipkiss into wildlife. This mask transforms him into a man, who will alter himself and his environment as well. This film, with a funding of $23 million, created a gross selection of $351 million. The role of Carrey was highly praised, and he got nominated for Golden Globe. The film was nominated for Academy Award for Best Visual Effects however was not able to catch this award.

The Mask” 3: The Sequel Is Not Coming

In the summers, it was rumored that Warner Bros wants to make Mask 3 with a female comedian star. Warner Bros wants to reboot the franchise with a female-only. But Jim Carrey is the only name which is in talks for the job. Yet, nothing is confirmed. No statement is made about the thought of Jim Carrey for reprising the role. Whoever will play the role, it is verified that The Mask 3 will come on screen soon. But, it is going to be a cherry on the cake when Jim will reprise his role.

"The Mask" 3: The Sequel Isn't Coming With Any Female Star However"Jim Carrey" Is Reprising His Role???

