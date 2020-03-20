The Mandalorian season 2: Cast, Release Date ,directors And Other Gossips

- Advertisement -

Only when we had something to the show on Disney Plus regarding the followup we got news about The Mandalorian year 2. And, yes, Star Wars fans are becoming another character to be excited about, who’ll make things interesting for Baby and Mando Yoda.

The season finale of The Mandalorian set up some intriguing plot threads for a sophomore season, and while details are thin on The Mandalorian season two, we could piece together some potential cast members and story beats based on the first run of episodes.

Here is everything we understand about The Mandalorian year two, including its possible release date, directors, plot, and cast.

The Mandalorian year 2 launch date

The Mandalorian year 2 will launch in October 2020, as Disney revealed during its February 2020 earnings call. We do not have a specific date just yet, but this can place it right in between Marvel shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (August) and Wandavision (December). During precisely the call, Iger cautioned that Mandalorian is arriving after year 2.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0VDecember 27, 2019

In a media conference attended by Cinemablend earlier this season, Favreau confirmed that filming for its second season was underway as of fall 2019.

The Mandalorian year 2 cast

The big scoop of the week? SlashFilm reports Rosario Dawson is currently joining The Mandalorian, as a live version of Ahsoka Tano, the apprentice.

While Disney has yet to confirm any of The Mandalorian year 2 cast, it appears safe to presume Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as The Mandalorian/Din Dujardin. The same goes for Gina Carano as former shock trooper Cara Dunne, as well as Carl Weathers as bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga. We also expect to see Giancarlo Esposito reunite because of the villainous Moff Gideon, as well as Emily Swallow as weapons forger and Mandalorian leader The Armorer.

Based on Favreau’s tweet, we can also expect a minimum of one Gamorrean, whose most notable action from the Star Wars films has been eaten by a Rancor at Jabba’s palace in Return of the Jedi.

Oh, and whoever does the puppeteering and cute kid noises of Baby Yoda will surely be back.

The Mandalorian season 2 directors

The Mandalorian period 1 was largely written and executive made by Jon Favreau (with contributions from Dave Filoni of The Clone Wars/Rebels fame and Christopher Yost), although many directors took the helm for different episodes. The directors of the season included Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taikia Watiti, and we anticipate Favreau to take a similar guest-director strategy for season two.

As reported by SlashFilm, Favreau verified that he will be directing at least some of The Mandalorian year. He noted that will probably get in the seat for the event of the director.

The Mandalorian season 2 plot: what to expect

We do not have an official synopsis for Your Mandalorian year 2 just yet, however, the season 1 finale sets up some obvious plot threads. Season 1 finishes with Din Djarin setting off to find its homeworld and detect the mysterious species which Yoda and it belong to. That may set up huge revelations and some very interesting interactions and may set the stage for more Force wielders and even Jedi to make an appearance in Season 2.

Meanwhile, we know that Greef and Cara are sticking around on Nevarro and that Greef wants Cara to be his enforcer within the Guild. That should lead to some interesting and dysfunctional buddy-cop action, especially since Cara doesn’t seem too fond of the grizzled old school hunter.

We also understand that Moff Gideon survived his TIE Fighter crash at the hands of Din and can be packing a deadly Darksaber, which might make things very hairy for Greef and Cara. Gideon is important, as the original, black-light lightsaber was forged by Tarre Vizsla, the first-ever Mandalorian Jedi. Here is hoping we get some backstory as to how Gideon got his hands.

Emily Swallow’s that the Armorer, the Mandalorian clan leader that forges Din’s armor, appears to have endured the Imperial attack at the end of season, so it appears likely we will see her reunite — possibly to team up with Greef and Cara. It’s worth keeping in mind the Mandalorian season 2 should push us farther into the timeline towards the events of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. While this is purely speculative, this could let Favreau and crew to give us a look in the sources of The First Order and The Resistance from Din’s point of view.