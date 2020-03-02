The Latest News of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix

- Advertisement -

February was a big month for news on Netflix’s newest hit, The Witcher, together with many new cast members joining the positions of Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and the rest of the ensemble introduced in season one. Besides these important castings (like Game of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju, now officially verified ), Netflix has now begun filming the next season. What’s more, Redanian Intelligence was able to uncover a series of leaks from the group in England, one of which reveals that the fate of one of the major characters of The Witcher: Yennefer of all Vengerberg. For much more and all that, join us in our opinion of the Witcher-related news of February.

Important Issues:

1. The Witcher season two passes production in the united kingdom

2. Redanian Intelligence and Netflix show new cast members

3. Director lineup and returning cast members revealed by Netflix

4. Season two to include a beloved monster in the games

5. Establish Report: Yennefer’s fate shown (SPOILER!)

6. Set Report: More images in the Elven war camp with Francesca and Filavandrel

7. Set Report: Nilfgaardian extras don old armor in early season two scenes

8. Henry Cavill reunites with Roach before filming

The Witcher Season two enters production in the UK

Netflix covertly entered manufacturing a couple of days ahead of schedule, though filming was originally set to start on February 17. After months of preparation in their home base at Arborfield Studios, The Witcher crew took to a forest place in the Surrey Hills to film a scene between Fringilla and Yennefer.

A report by Get Surrey shown that Netflix will be filming at that location throughout the show’s second and first week of filming, under the manufacturing title”Mysterious Monsters” or”MM”. The production was using the initials TPL for signage.

What scenes have been filmed in the woods of Surrey? Thankfully, such an issue has been revealed quite a bit on by a series of leaks. The scene in question involves an army of elves (this time, not on a shelf) and one of year two’s most important new characters. Make sure that you have a look at the set report and pictures below, if you do not mind spoilers.