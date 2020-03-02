Home TV Series The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer...
TV Series

The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Upcoming Details

By- Vikash Kumar
The ghosts have not gone yet! Lurking around in a new mansion, Haunting of Hill House is currently coming with another season. It received positive opinions from fans and critics. This horror-thriller is based on the novel of the same name, written by Shirley Jackson. The name for the season is changed to “The Haunting of Bly Manor”. The narrative for the season will be different from the previous one.

” The Haunting of Bly Manor”- When is the season releasing?

The season premiered in October 2018. After being much applauded and becoming critical acclaim, it was renewed for another season. The productions to the show began itself. According to the reports, it is supposedly released in 2020. Mike Flanagan, creator of the show supported the release in 2020 via a tweet. As per the pattern, the season may have 10 episodes. Until now, the date of release has not yet been confirmed. Let us hope the news of the launch is around the corner.

Who will be returning for the latest season?

With the season having a story, there are chances of having a cast. Victoria Pedretti will be returning in the season. She will play with the role of a governess Dani and caretaker. Oliver Jackson-Cohen can be set to be part of the season. He and Peter, who lives in Bly Manor will play with. Another actor added to the cast are- Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Amelia Eve, Amelie Smith, and Benjamin Ainsworth. The figures from the previous season might appear as a flashback from the season.

What will be the plot for Season 2?

The season was founded on the novel with the same name, written by Shirley Jackson. The story revolved around the unusual experiences and the Crain family they had from the mansion in 1992. With their kids all grown up, the past continues to infect them.

Season 2 will be adapted from the novella The turn of the screw by Henry James. The story follows with the horrors occurring in the Bly Manor. The coming season is going to be much darker and spookier than the previous one. With fans awaiting the season, we expect that it scares the hell out! Stay tuned.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

