The Fujifilm X100V Is One Of The Best compact camera, How ?

- Advertisement -

Compact cameras can feel like an anachronism in the age of ludicrously capable smartphones, but the Fujifilm X100V proves that there is still a spot for them within our in our pockets.

The compact camera that makes sense in a smartphone world

We commended its blend of image quality stylish looks and improvements on its predecessor, including a new tilting touchscreen that sits flush with the body.

This means the X100V treads the fine line between keeping and adding improvements.

In our review, we mentioned: “The X100V is a great road photography sidekick that takes the show to new heights. Its tilting screen brings some welcome versatility, while the new sensor, autofocus system, and viewfinder make it an enjoyable, engaging travel camera.”

We commended the redesigned lens, which produces exceptional image quality right through its f/2 to f/16 aperture range, as well as the X100V’s ability to handle the noise of the camera.

Professional snapper

The Fujifilm X100V was close to getting full marks, but a few factors watched it fall just short. One is related to the camera’s overall concept — although the lens layout provides it a pocketable form factor and works well, it is certainly not for everybody.

The restriction of having no zoom can help spark imagination and it’s also a great way for

novices to understand their craft, however, X100V’s relatively large cost (see above) means this limitation gives it a more professional, niche appeal.

Our inspection also needed a few criticisms, including the fact that you will need an optional’weather immunity’ kit to make it and the lack of an ND filter choice in video mode.

But aside from such quibbles, there was little to whine about and also the X100V creates a case for the continuing existence of premium compact cameras, even in the time of computational photography. You could read more about why we believe that is true in our the Fujifilm X100V is a much better street photography camera than my 11 Guru’ feature.