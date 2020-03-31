The Five Greatest Legendaries In Borderlands 3 Love, Guns And Tentacles DLC

- Advertisement -

I completed my playthrough of Borderlands 3’s Love, Guns and Tentacles DLC, becoming up my last character. As such, I’ve had some time to sample a great deal of the legendaries that drop also there are some hits and misses I have not been impressed with any of the course mods or the brand new shields. But firearms? Yeah, there are several decent ones in there one artifact. Here is my list so far, though this could change once I get my hands on some of the rare ones.

5. Insider (Shotgun)

This is a shotgun, which normally I despise because of the charge-up time, but that’s the advantage here. No charge up time! This matter fires a barrage of elemental rounds, it does enormous damage notably against bigger, shielded or armored enemies and while the accuracy and recoil are nuts. I have a one for Zane that can freeze enemies solid instantly. I truly do love it.

4. Cocky Bastard (Sniper)

I got this at a level that was lower, as I believe it comes from portal chests and it’s pretty rare. Before I awakened it However, I did like it a lot. The perk is that it does 100% shock damage on crit, where that’s most of your shots. Against enemies, it did horrible as a flame rifle, although I enjoy my Wedding Invitation. That issue is solved by this.

3. Seery Killer (AR)

One of the more prevalent falls at the DLC, since it can come from anywhere, it’s very good because A) it’s easy to get a fantastic anointment with all these drops and B) its rampage perk which piles damage, precision and heat sink kill is fantastic. It is native fire, so it is great against most of the mainly health-bar cult members you will see throughout this DLC.

2. Oldridian (SMG)

Another common SMG, meaning you can get a fantastic anointment (I have a dual cryo damage one for Zane). It can roll with a base element, and the perk is the fact that it gives you. This works nicely with Amara or even Zane, and it is especially good that there’s a brand new Guardian Rank perk that stacks damage for every element influence on the enemy. So this rifle does like 10 damage right off the bat if you’ve got that perk if you’re shooting.

1. The Pearl of Ineffable Knowledge (Artifact)

This is I do not think it can roll with particular gun harm. But it gives you damage stacks on hit up to 15%, then a bonus 20% if you’re at max stacks. So that’s a 35% damage growth which you can feel especially on weapons such as SMGs or ARs. I have this artifact on most of my characters now and it’s difficult to see me carrying off it.