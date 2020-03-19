The first cheap 5G phone Is Nokia 8.3 5G : Specs And Latest News

- Advertisement -

Look no farther than the Nokia 8.3 5G unveiled today (March 19) by HMD International. Instead of trying to win against the out-and-out specs war against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and other high-end handsets due this year, HMD, which develops phones below the Nokia brand, is taking a different tactic.

The Nokia 8.3 is about supplying the broadest global 5G connectivity of almost any telephone available on the current market, first and foremost. It will even provide 5G unlocked, for around $650. But the 8.3 is not the only Nokia phone due out in the coming months: there’s the cheap Nokia 5.3 as well as the ultra-cheap Nokia 1.3, too. Here’s a dive into every Nokia phone coming out soon. Nokia 8.3 5G in a lot of ways, the Nokia 8.3 seems like a suitable follow-up to last year’s Nokia 9 PureView. The screen size of Nokia 8.3 is too large, It is 6.8 inches from corner to corner, and fitted with HMD’s most up-to-date PureDisplay technology that upscales on-screen content to HDR.

A quartet is of camera lenses on the trunk, including a wide-angle lens, macro lens, and depth sensor. And there is 8GB of RAM onboard, in addition to 128GB of storage (though you can expand that with a microSD card, as you would expect.) However, none of these things is a significant story concerning the Nokia 8.3 5G. No — that’s reserved for the device’s 5G capabilities, which Nokia essentially refers to as”future-proof.” The reason for this is because the Nokia 8.3 supports all 5G bands across now – and mid-band FDD infrastructure (primarily used for far-reaching coverage) and high TDD rings (primarily used for speed). HMD says where you are in the world, you will have the capability to link to 5G — a thing which isn’t even true of the latest batch of Galaxy S20 handsets, that pick and choose specific bands based on the geographical markets in which they’re sold.

The Nokia 8.3 5G won’t encourage millimeter-wave (mmWave) networks — that the superfast yet range-limited technology Verizon’s 5G system is employing right now in urban locations, and other significant carriers continue building out. HMD says there is no technical reason why the Nokia 8.3 couldn’t operate on mmWave — being that the telephone contains a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip, it has the internals necessary for mmWave accessibility — but linking to these networks will be determined if and when HMD decides to launch a variant of this Nokia 8.3 with a specific carrier spouse. One way to read this is that a mmWave-capable Nokia 8.3 could land on a community like Verizon one day, though it’s too early to verify that.

Nokia 8.3 5G specs

Cost $599 (about $650)

Screen 6.8-inch LCD (2400×1080)

Back cameras Quad-lens: 64MP wide (ƒ/1.89) 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) 2MP macro 2MP depth sensor

Front camera 24MP (ƒ/2.0)CPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765GRAM

8GBStorage

128GBmicroSD

Battery 4,500 mAh

The simple fact that the Nokia 8.3 is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor as opposed to Qualcomm’s range-topping Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip, hints which HMD is more worried about making 5G accessible here, rather than offering the ultimate in performance in every sense. While the 765G may not be as strong as last year’s range-topping Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm says it ought to be efficient, which should benefit longevity on a fee. And the G version of the Snapdragon 765 boasts a optimizations aimed at players, such as better graphics.The Nokia 8.3’s quad-lens camera utilizes the brand’s signature Zeiss optics, indicating HMD isn’t ignoring image quality .

The primary 64-megapixel sensor sports a 2.8-micron image detector, which ought to enhance light sensitivity and so capture superior shots in challenging situations. Additionally, it has a committed Action Cam manner that the company claims is one of the finest in the business.The Nokia 8.3 5G will arrive at this summer for $599, in an eye-catching Polar Night color inspired by the northern lights. While HMD has yet to affirm U.S. pricing, we are told it should not deviate far from this range — and therefore we don’t expect the device to cost over $700. You can look forward to our impressions from the coming months.