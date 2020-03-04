Home TV Series The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons bringing audiences to the high...
TV Series

The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons bringing audiences to the high fantasy world of Xadia and beyond

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Netflix animated series The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons attracting audiences into the high fantasy world of Xadia and outside –and the show will now be accommodated into a trilogy of books.

The three novels bring the series to life on the page, each in their way. The first, available today, is The Dragon Prince: Callum’s Spellbook by Tracey West. The spellbook includes never-before-seen concept artwork in addition to observations and Callum’s idle thoughts throughout his journey to Xadia in Season 3.

A prose novel published this June, The Dragon Prince: Book One – Moon, is written by series co-creator Aaron Ehasz and Melanie McGanney Ehasz retelling and enlarging about the events of this first season, together with added character development and bigger plot lines.

Also Read:   The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What can we expect?

The third print release is an original graphic novel slated for publication this September, The Dragon Prince: Through the Moon, scripted by Peter Wartman and exemplified by Xanthe Bouma. Based on a story by creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, the novel is a canonical narrative together with Rayla exploring whether Lord Viren is dead, set between 4 and Seasons 3. The covers of the three books are below.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

RELATED ARTICLES

TV Series

The Witcher season 2 release date, cast, story And Recent Update

Vikash Kumar -
Also Read:   ‘One Punch Man Season 3’? Know The Complete Details Here!
The Witcher year 2 is pretty much set in position. The whole cast has been confirmed, for example, Vesemir, also there are lots of...
Read more
TV Series

When is Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

Vikash Kumar -
At present no confirmed release date has been awarded by Netflix is anticipated that Virgin River year 2 will be published in late 2020. And...
Read more
TV Series

When will the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be on Netflix?

Vikash Kumar -
Through the years Brooklyn Nine-Nine has fought to maintain a consistent Netflix premiere date. The string would arrive in January, but for with the Fall...
Read more
TV Series

Thomas Byrne Has Been Cast As Prince Andrew In The Crown season 4

Vikash Kumar -
The royal family keeps growing on The Crown. ET has learned that Thomas Byrne was forged as Prince Andrew in year four. Since the...
Read more
TV Series

‘One-Punch Man‘ season 3 start date: Can the anime series return in 2020?

Vikash Kumar -
Don't be surprised to find that the possible introduction date of"One Punch Man" season 3 is taken up by many online debates with several...
Read more
TV Series

Queer Eye season 5 location: Where will it be filmed?

Vikash Kumar -
After filming in Atlanta and Kansas City for its first four instalments, year five will head on over to Philadelphia in search of heroes.
Also Read:   The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Latest Update
Production...
Read more
Entertainment

‘Teen Mother 2’: Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Move Over Maternity Photoshoot with Each Other

Saurav Jha -
Kailyn Lowry maternity shoot in Iceland has got lots of responses . However, the most vocal answer was definitely from Lowry's Teen Mother two...
Read more
TV Series

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Renewal Status

Vikash Kumar -
One-Punch Man is its next manga modification exhibited by Yusuke Murata and a Japanese anime show inspired by the webcomic. The storyline of this series...
Read more
TV Series

The Crown cast has been announced, with newcomer Tom Byrne taking on the role of Prince Andrew

Vikash Kumar -
The latest addition to The Crown cast was announced, together with newcomer Tom Byrne taking on the role of Prince Andrew, the Queen's second...
Read more

Must Read

The Witcher season 2 release date, cast, story And Recent Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Witcher year 2 is pretty much set in position. The whole cast has been confirmed, for example, Vesemir, also there are lots of...
Read more

When is Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
At present no confirmed release date has been awarded by Netflix is anticipated that Virgin River year 2 will be published in late 2020. And...
Read more

When will the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be on Netflix?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Through the years Brooklyn Nine-Nine has fought to maintain a consistent Netflix premiere date. The string would arrive in January, but for with the Fall...
Read more

The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons bringing audiences to the high fantasy world of Xadia and beyond

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Netflix animated series The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons attracting audiences into the high fantasy world of Xadia and outside --and the show...
Read more

Thomas Byrne Has Been Cast As Prince Andrew In The Crown season 4

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The royal family keeps growing on The Crown. ET has learned that Thomas Byrne was forged as Prince Andrew in year four. Since the...
Read more

‘One-Punch Man‘ season 3 start date: Can the anime series return in 2020?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Don't be surprised to find that the possible introduction date of"One Punch Man" season 3 is taken up by many online debates with several...
Read more

Queer Eye season 5 location: Where will it be filmed?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
After filming in Atlanta and Kansas City for its first four instalments, year five will head on over to Philadelphia in search of heroes.
Also Read:   The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What are the Fan theories?
Production...
Read more

‘Teen Mother 2’: Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Move Over Maternity Photoshoot with Each Other

Entertainment Saurav Jha -
Kailyn Lowry maternity shoot in Iceland has got lots of responses . However, the most vocal answer was definitely from Lowry's Teen Mother two...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Renewal Status

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
One-Punch Man is its next manga modification exhibited by Yusuke Murata and a Japanese anime show inspired by the webcomic. The storyline of this series...
Read more

The Crown cast has been announced, with newcomer Tom Byrne taking on the role of Prince Andrew

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The latest addition to The Crown cast was announced, together with newcomer Tom Byrne taking on the role of Prince Andrew, the Queen's second...
Read more
© World Top Trend