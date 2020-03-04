The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons bringing audiences to the high fantasy world of Xadia and beyond

- Advertisement -

Netflix animated series The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons attracting audiences into the high fantasy world of Xadia and outside –and the show will now be accommodated into a trilogy of books.

The three novels bring the series to life on the page, each in their way. The first, available today, is The Dragon Prince: Callum’s Spellbook by Tracey West. The spellbook includes never-before-seen concept artwork in addition to observations and Callum’s idle thoughts throughout his journey to Xadia in Season 3.

A prose novel published this June, The Dragon Prince: Book One – Moon, is written by series co-creator Aaron Ehasz and Melanie McGanney Ehasz retelling and enlarging about the events of this first season, together with added character development and bigger plot lines.

The third print release is an original graphic novel slated for publication this September, The Dragon Prince: Through the Moon, scripted by Peter Wartman and exemplified by Xanthe Bouma. Based on a story by creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, the novel is a canonical narrative together with Rayla exploring whether Lord Viren is dead, set between 4 and Seasons 3. The covers of the three books are below.