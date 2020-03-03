The Crown cast has been announced, with newcomer Tom Byrne taking on the role of Prince Andrew

- Advertisement -

The latest addition to The Crown cast was announced, together with newcomer Tom Byrne taking on the role of Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second son. The 25-year-old was trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and also appeared on fellow Netflix series, Black Mirror.

Place in the 1970s and 1980s, the Most Recent season of The Crown will watch Prince Andrew dating Koo Stark and Sarah Ferguson, before marrying the latter in 1986 at Westminster Abbey. The show will also reveal Andrew joining the Royal Navy in 1978, in addition to serving during the Falklands War onboard Invincible.

It also features Princess Diana for the first time, played Emma Corrin, by a newcomer. She has already been photographed filming alongside Josh O’Connor, who plays with Prince Charles and Prince Charles, recreating looks that the couple made during their early courtship and marriage. One is their tour of Australia, while the other is an Easter Egg hunt with Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

The season will see show creator Peter Morgan’s partner, Gillian Anderson and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, playing with.

He’s fallen from grace in recent months, after his affiliation with a convicted sex offender, although prince Andrew is often said to be the Queen’s favorite son.

After a disastrous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis in November of last year, he was forced to step down from public life, no longer behaving as a working imperial.

He will, however, be back into the public eye as his daughter Princess Beatrice is set to walk down the aisle to marry home tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 29th May.