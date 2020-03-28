The Blacklist’s Red’s Surprising Romance And 6 Additional Intriguing Developments At 2020 So Much

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist has come back in 2020 with loads of interesting developments. A was marked by the March 27 episode to its midseason premiere. Red’s hunt tied together with the installments for an art piece comprised of caskets. Everything led to Red reuniting with his former flame. Joely Richardson guest-starred in Cassandra’s purpose and what a whirlwind installment it was!

The already drama hasn’t dropped plenty of jaw-dropping reveals during its 2020 yield, but rather a few tantalizing breadcrumbs that can prove helpful later on. Remember, audiences were advised to read between the lines. There are many lines to read between.

If there is 1 thing that I have discovered during The Blacklist’s almost seven seasons, it’s to listen attentively, rather than be reluctant to rewind. Episodes could have come in sexy with a lot of shocking upgrades, as promised, but tonight whodunit came in with a lot of fun. It is time to leap into what 2020 has had for audiences up to now.

Red Was Serious About Cassandra

Fans understood that Red was going to return with his ex. The Blacklist has been slim on additional particulars. Red has been pretty much since the series began. The majority of his side has revolved around his relationship with Liz’s mother.

What It Means: Well, The Blacklist delivered a blast from Red’s past, and it turns out they were very serious about one another. Red was likely to go off before the problem with Liz and Tom called him away from her and be with Cassandra. Just like this, the fires of Red’s love life have flickered.

Red Gave Up Love For Liz

In case you somehow doubted Red’s devotion to Liz, The Blacklist once more revealed how strong it is. Red gave up a life with Cassandra to remain at the side of Liz until the series started and the March 27 episode gave them a second shot in life and Red was on the brink of shooting it!

What It Means: If it appeared like Red was prepared to go away with Cassandra, he ceased to watch Agnes’ recital. The result? Cassandra saw how dedicated Red was to Liz and Agnes and encouraged him to adopt the love he had discovered together. I truly enjoyed Cassandra and her chemistry with Red. I hope that this is”see you later” and not”goodbye.” More importantly in just a bit!

Red’s Dad Taught Him Something Fun

Remember how I said the breadcrumbs which The Blacklist has abandoned for audiences? This was one of them. Red told Cassandra his dad had taught him. In ever-eloquent terms, he mentioned discovering a world that has been before his eyes, and he hadn’t ever seen. Who loves a monologue filled with meaning?

What It Means: you may be wondering what makes this information so valuable? It isn’t necessarily groundbreaking in terms of The Blacklist’s canon. But it does give some insight into the connection of Red. They had been close enough to share a hobby.

Aram and His Girlfriend Broke Up

I want Aram to discover ever-lasting happiness and love, preferably. In other words, if she returns to The Blacklist. For now, I have been willing to settle for Aram breaking up Elodie, with his girlfriend. I have made no secret that I have wanted his flame to be dumped by Aram.

What It Means: Cut to The Blacklist’s 2020 reunite, and one of my fantasies has come true! A bullet has been dodged by aram. Is this the end? If it comes to their relationship, hopefully. I think there’s a possibility that there is more to Elodie than she let on. Where she’s concerned, Otherwise, there are plenty of unanswered questions.

Ilya Who? Red’s Buddy Is MIA

The real Ilya Koslov’s status hasn’t played heavily into The Blacklist’s 2020 yield up to now. That development (or lack thereof) was kind of surprising how significant he had been leading up to this midseason finale. He was chased by Katarina, and she attempted to extract memories. It was a whole ordeal.

What It Means: Have viewers noticed the last of Ilya Koslov? Or will Red’s old buddy turn up? Thus a comeback seems feasible There’s still a lot of puzzles where Brett Cullen’s character is concerned. One of the questions is why Dom (presumably) whined to Liz about Red being Ilya. If he did, that is. PS: No update on the retrieval of Dom.

Red And Cassandra Make A Great Couple

I have to admit, and red’s love with Cassandra turned out to be more entertaining than expected I had high expectations. It’s somewhat strange to know that Red had such a profound and meaningful connection before The Blacklist started because he’s been so single. After all, the series begins. Therefore, it was fine to see him bask in the glow of his flickering connection for a little.

What It Means: I hope that the March 27 episode is not the last audiences have seen of Cassandra. In the event the ratings continue to reflect the grade of the series, they should only increase if she came on The Blacklist fulltime, in my view. I could see a Red/Cassandra relationship furthering the series’ with them moving long-term.

I loved that the Task Force all came out to encourage Agnes. Cooper, Ressler, and Aram are the best! Liz is indeed blessed to have them in her own life. Speaking of people, Dembe’s birthday party at the start of the week’s midseason premiere was a way to start Season 7’s 2020 return.

That about wraps it up. The Blacklist has up to now delivered two super-entertaining episodes. Fans have the event of the following week. In case you somehow lacked incentive, James Spader is already doing his part to bolster excitement using an enjoyable tease. As for Liz, she will be busy as Season 7 continues. So stay tuned, an investigation is ahead.

New episodes of The Blacklist atmosphere Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC among the midseason’s many new offerings. To have a look at other interesting developments, you can watch previous seasons of The Blacklist on Netflix alongside content arriving in 2020