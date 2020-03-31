The Best New TV Shows Coming In 2020 On Netflix

- Advertisement -

We are living through the time of TV, meaning there are intriguing than you can consume in one lifetime new TV shows. But we here at GamesRadar+’ve set our heads together to provide you what we think will be the most exciting new TV shows coming from 2020.

Not only are we likely to record the top TV shows coming your way, but we’ve broken down the essential points of what to expect from everyone. Begin scrolling to find all the new TV shows you will be binging this season and next.

Westworld season 3

After what seems like an eternity, Westworld coming back to answer some of our many, many questions. Delos and Maeve reunite, while the throw has grown somewhat since Aaron Paul is going to have a key part in the upcoming season, as will Master of None’s Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi (aka rapper Kid Cudi), and former NFL player Marshawn Lynch. This one using a World War Two setting, also new: yet another universe that is robotic.

Ozark season 3

The crime drama, starring Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, finished with all the Byrdes plotting to establish a new casino to assist launder some of their gains. The season 3 synopses read:”It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of their family’s fate. Marty preaches maintaining the status quo. Aided by an alliance with drug and Helen cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into the town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

Rick and Morty year 4 (part 2)

Five episodes of Morty year 4 and Rick have aired, with multiple guest celebrities — including Elon Musk and Taika Waititi — with previously appeared. Part 2 has been given a launch date, though hopefully, we can expect word shortly on when the next five episodes are arriving.

Star Trek: Discovery period 3

Star Trek has always had a thing. Star Trek: Discovery season 3 appears set to go far beyond the final frontier as the course of the show was changed by last season’s climactic, time-jumping ending forever.

Meaning that next time we meet Commander Saru Lt Commander Michael Burnham and the remainder of the team will be 930 years in the future, exploring and with no allies to call on for help. To put it differently, for the first time since Star Trek: The Next Generation beamed onto TV screens in 1987, Star Trek: Discovery year 3 will be exploring a new region of the Star Trek timeline — unbound by the constraints of the present canon, and we can’t wait.

The Boys season 2

Before the first season of The Boys reached Amazon Prime, the streamers understood they had a hit on their hands, commissioning The Boys season 2 before the premiere even touched down. Fortunately, the superhero series was shown to be a massive smash, and lovers cannot wait for a second longer for season two. That season 1 finish left things pretty up in the atmosphere for Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher. Things will unravel is anyone’s guess.

Lord of the Rings Amazon Show

No-one’s expecting Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series to be published. We currently have a couple of statements, for example, Will Poulter among the prospects, and a period setting, at The Second Age, but little else. Still, we are hugely excited to see exactly what Patrick McKay and co-showrunners JD Payne can do with Tolkien’s world. Since the time invested in Middle Earth, the better.

Falcon and the Winter Solder

Yes, there have been numerous Marvel demonstrates that connect to the larger MCU, but none have attracted Avengers to the little screen. It comes to the Winter Soldier, which will be the first Disney Plus-exclusive Marvel series and Falcon. MCU mastermind Kevin Feige has promised crossover involving the movies and the Disney Plus shows, in case you are a Marvel fan, so get this on your watch list.

The Mandalorian Season 2

The Mandalorian has rapidly grown into one of our favorite shows by the cute Baby Yoda. The experiences of Daddy Mando along with his adopted green monster are a joy to observe, and we can’t wait to see how that year 1 end leads into season 2.

WandaVision

After Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes another MCU show that brings film characters into the small screen, WandaVision. This one looks crazy, with the potential to dive into dimensions. This is going to be one confusing head excursion.

Stranger Things season 4

Who is”The American”? Is Hopper living? Will the family and Joyce be able to relocate? These are all questions we have season 3 completed. Hopefully, they will be resolved later this season, though no exact launch date for Stranger Things season 4 has been declared yet.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Haunting of Hill House year 2, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, will be based on Henry James’ iconic novel, The Turn of the Screw, that tells the story of a governess who goes to Bly Manor to take care of a guy’s niece and nephew — Miles and Flora — after their parents died. Things turn sour when the governess begins to see ghosts of the previous governess Miss Jessel and also her lover Peter Quint around the property.

Talking to World Top Trend and Total Film, the show’s creator Mike Flanagan also confirmed the new series will adapt”dozens” of James’s tales and not just The Turn of the Screw. Color us fearful and intrigued — and eagerly awaiting a proper release date.