Test Drive And Review Of 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
I have to rethink everything I’ve said over the years about the word”coupe.” I’m a traditionalist, and cling to the definition”a two-door hardtop car.” Inside my mind, I imagine a 1969 Chevy Nova notchback — that’s my Platonic ideal of a coupe. The variant is a sedan. Incidentally, both these cars are brownish, in my head. Mercedes-Benz started to tinker with the phrase”coupe” when it attracted the 2004 CLS-Class.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63

It turned out to be a four-door sedan with coupe-like styling, and it was magnificent. And Mercedes called it a coupe, despite how it was a sedan. The CLS-Class captured on and spawned a flock of four doors, so it was not a surprise once the craze jumped to SUVs. The X6 was given a visual boost over the X5 by styling but reduced the usefulness of this utility vehicle.

However, BMW did it with the X4, a four-door liftback SUV that they call”the Sports Activity Coupe.” I shake my man fist in the X4 and insist that it turn down its audio and get off my lawn. I might have to eat my words. I spent that the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe, and I fell in love. I care if they call an SUV it a coupe or a phaeton. Call it whatever you like. Much like all AMG vehicles, it starts with the motor.

This one has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that’s rated to make 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque and uses an AMG Speedshift MCT nine-speed automated transmission. The engine sings its siren song providing a notice that rumbles in the pit of the stomach. Where it does a great job, the transmission could be operated via paddle shifters, or mechanically. The electricity comes in a hurry and just keeps coming.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63

Mercedes states a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, and high speed is quoted at 174 mph (electronically limited). 4MATIC all-wheel drive is regular. Six driving manners can be found in a suite. The manners (Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, and Race) select parameters such as throttle response, transmission behavior, steering feel, suspension configurations, all-wheel disk torque distribution, locking differential action, and equilibrium control — in other words, pretty much every facet of driving. Cruising around, I tended to leave the Coupe in Comfort. When I wanted to romp a bit, I put the Coupe on its feet — a real jolt of caffeine, and switched to Sport +, which stiffened up the ride and steering substantially. I would have invested time in dialing within an Individual setting for my favorite roads When I had more time with the vehicle. The interior of GLC is elegantly tailored.

It utilizes carbon fiber to effect, trimming it and accenting with piano black, and has a subtle mix of substances. The dashboard is sturdy simple, and perfect — among my favorites. The landscape-oriented 10.25-inch infotainment screen sits above the center stack, near the driver’s line of vision, which is fantastic. It is loaded. The info is spread across the large screen and supplemented or echoed in the 12.3-inch instrument cluster over the steering wheel. A head-up display is available ($1,100), and would be a smart addition for your safety-minded driver. I’m a big fan. Outside, I like the Coupe’s lines. Since it does not have proportions or the stance that I have come to expect of an SUV, I have trouble thinking of this as an SUV. It’s somewhere between an SUV and a fastback.

This is not the one for you if you’re trying to find a car that maximizes cargo capacity. But if you still want a sporty-looking vehicle and a profile, and require a little more usable interior room than a traditional sedan, the GLC delivers. It’s athletic and taut, and quite magnificent, especially with Mercedes-AMG-level fit-and-finish. All this beauty comes at a price. The base price for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe is $84,100. My test vehicle with options came having an as-tested price of $96,425. Compare this to a foundation Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, which starts at $50,000, and it’s a bit of a jolt. You should also compare the GLC 63 S to BMW X4, the Porsche Macan, Acura RDX, Infiniti QX60, and Land Rover Range Rover Velar before making a decision. I will be the one over here eating my words and scraping out the definition of”coupe” in my dictionary.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
