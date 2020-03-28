Teen Mother’s Kailyn Lowry Jokes Baby No. 4 Is Her’Favorite’ in New Family TikTok

- Advertisement -

#BoyMom! Kailyn Lowry opens about all three of her sons, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin and Lux Lowry within an adorable new family TikTok shared on Friday, March 27. From the video, the pregnant Teen Mother 2 star jokes that baby No. 4 is her”favored,” while proudly dishing about the boys’ character traits and much more.

From the clip, Kailyn, 28, stands behind her kids while they are seated on a bench, so unless they flip around that they can not see her responses. Fans were enjoying it since the MTV alum answered a plethora of questions regarding her children.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn is asked who is your loudest to kick off the battle, and she replies by pointing at Lux, 2. The Pothead Haircare founder also says he’s the funniest! She shows it’s Lincoln. The A Letter of Love author says that her 6-year-old is the best at sports, and she predicts he’d be the one to find a college scholarship for them.

But that’s not all, she also confirms her son shared with Javi Marroquin is”that the messiest” of this bunch. Lincoln even tied for”craziest” together with her son Lux ⁠– shared with Chris Lopez ⁠– although Lux reigned successful for”best hair” from her kiddos.

If it comes to who”spends the most money” and”dresses the best,” Kailyn admits it is her and Jo Rivera’s son, Isaac. During the rapid-fire Q&A, she shows Isaac and Lincoln get the”best levels.” Kailyn says she thinks Isaac, 10, will get married and that she foresees Lux having kids .

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn is presently expecting another baby boy with her former flame Chris summer time. Her announcement post in February 2020 disclosed it will be sometime around July, although her due date wasn’t shared by the TV character with fans.

“Baby No. 4 is coming soon!” She shared in the moment. “I’m nearly 16 weeks pregnant.” In early March, Kailyn confessed she hasn’t decided on a title for her bundle of joy yet, but there are a couple of monikers that she”really” enjoys.

We can’t wait to meet him!