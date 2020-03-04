Home Entertainment 'Teen Mother 2': Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Move Over Maternity Photoshoot...
EntertainmentHollywoodTV Series

‘Teen Mother 2’: Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Move Over Maternity Photoshoot with Each Other

By- Saurav Jha
- Advertisement -

Kailyn Lowry maternity shoot in Iceland has got lots of responses . However, the most vocal answer was definitely from Lowry’s Teen Mother two co-star, Briana DeJesus, that was not scared to allow the mom-to-be know what she believed about her photoshoot.

As a refresher, Lowry posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but boots since she posed alongside a horse while. In reaction to the photo, while she dated the mother of the ex-husband, Javi Marroquin of three DeJesus, who has feuded with Lowry in the past, shared a slew of laughing emojis in regards.

Given their hard past, Lowry was not too happy to see DeJesus’ daring response and wrote back with a single of her own that said the time when DeJesus’ ex, Shakiel”Shoc” Brown, shared intimate photographs and videos of her following their split.

Also Read:   Teen Mom 2 star joked about being interested in gender selection to make sure her fifth child

The low blows didn’t stop there, as DeJesus responded for Lowry with another message. DeJesus advised Lowry to”shut the f– up” and to”continue getting beat up” by her ex, Chris Lopez, whom Lowry has accused of abuse in a restraining order petition she filed earlier this year.

While it doesn’t seem that there’s an end in sight to Lowry and DeJesus’ feud, this exchange does come amidst more challenging times for Lowry, who declared she is set to welcome her child.

In early February, the statement was made by Lowry by posting a photograph of herself and her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

Also Read:   'Last Man Standing': Vanessa Baxter eventually got her state meeting campaign up and running after getting some conflicting advice

Lowry said that “baby #4 is coming soon! I am confirming the news,”. “I am almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough couple of months. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and no energy. This week I am beginning to feel a bit better and I’m hoping it stays this way!”

Also Read:   'Last Man Standing': Vanessa Baxter eventually got her state meeting campaign up and running after getting some conflicting advice

Shortly Lowry once again allow fans in on a different detail regarding her pregnancy — her unborn child’s sex. During a low-key gender reveal party, it was disclosed that Lowry is set to welcome her son into the world.
“The kids and I’m excited to be adding another baby boy into the combination,” Lowry informed Us Weekly after the show. “Thank you to all of you so much for your continuous support with well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy can go smoothly as we expect the arrival of the latest addition.”

Also Read:   The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Premiere Date Revealed On Netflix?
- Advertisement -
Saurav Jha

RELATED ARTICLES

TV Series

The Witcher season 2 release date, cast, story And Recent Update

Vikash Kumar -
The Witcher year 2 is pretty much set in position. The whole cast has been confirmed, for example, Vesemir, also there are lots of...
Read more
TV Series

When is Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

Vikash Kumar -
At present no confirmed release date has been awarded by Netflix is anticipated that Virgin River year 2 will be published in late 2020. And...
Read more
TV Series

When will the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be on Netflix?

Vikash Kumar -
Through the years Brooklyn Nine-Nine has fought to maintain a consistent Netflix premiere date. The string would arrive in January, but for with the Fall...
Read more
TV Series

The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons bringing audiences to the high fantasy world of Xadia and beyond

Vikash Kumar -
Netflix animated series The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons attracting audiences into the high fantasy world of Xadia and outside --and the show...
Read more
TV Series

Thomas Byrne Has Been Cast As Prince Andrew In The Crown season 4

Vikash Kumar -
Also Read:   Space Force Season 1 - Every Details we know so far
The royal family keeps growing on The Crown. ET has learned that Thomas Byrne was forged as Prince Andrew in year four. Since the...
Read more
TV Series

‘One-Punch Man‘ season 3 start date: Can the anime series return in 2020?

Vikash Kumar -
Don't be surprised to find that the possible introduction date of"One Punch Man" season 3 is taken up by many online debates with several...
Read more
TV Series

Queer Eye season 5 location: Where will it be filmed?

Vikash Kumar -
After filming in Atlanta and Kansas City for its first four instalments, year five will head on over to Philadelphia in search of heroes. Production...
Read more
TV Series

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Renewal Status

Vikash Kumar -
One-Punch Man is its next manga modification exhibited by Yusuke Murata and a Japanese anime show inspired by the webcomic. The storyline of this series...
Read more
TV Series

The Crown cast has been announced, with newcomer Tom Byrne taking on the role of Prince Andrew

Vikash Kumar -
The latest addition to The Crown cast was announced, together with newcomer Tom Byrne taking on the role of Prince Andrew, the Queen's second...
Read more

Must Read

The Witcher season 2 release date, cast, story And Recent Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Witcher year 2 is pretty much set in position. The whole cast has been confirmed, for example, Vesemir, also there are lots of...
Read more

When is Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
At present no confirmed release date has been awarded by Netflix is anticipated that Virgin River year 2 will be published in late 2020. And...
Read more

When will the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be on Netflix?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Through the years Brooklyn Nine-Nine has fought to maintain a consistent Netflix premiere date.
Also Read:   Manifest Season 2 Episode 7 Review
The string would arrive in January, but for with the Fall...
Read more

The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons bringing audiences to the high fantasy world of Xadia and beyond

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Netflix animated series The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons attracting audiences into the high fantasy world of Xadia and outside --and the show...
Read more

Thomas Byrne Has Been Cast As Prince Andrew In The Crown season 4

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The royal family keeps growing on The Crown. ET has learned that Thomas Byrne was forged as Prince Andrew in year four. Since the...
Read more

‘One-Punch Man‘ season 3 start date: Can the anime series return in 2020?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Don't be surprised to find that the possible introduction date of"One Punch Man" season 3 is taken up by many online debates with several...
Read more

Queer Eye season 5 location: Where will it be filmed?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
After filming in Atlanta and Kansas City for its first four instalments, year five will head on over to Philadelphia in search of heroes. Production...
Read more

‘Teen Mother 2’: Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Move Over Maternity Photoshoot with Each Other

Entertainment Saurav Jha -
Kailyn Lowry maternity shoot in Iceland has got lots of responses . However, the most vocal answer was definitely from Lowry's Teen Mother two...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Renewal Status

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
One-Punch Man is its next manga modification exhibited by Yusuke Murata and a Japanese anime show inspired by the webcomic. The storyline of this series...
Read more

The Crown cast has been announced, with newcomer Tom Byrne taking on the role of Prince Andrew

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The latest addition to The Crown cast was announced, together with newcomer Tom Byrne taking on the role of Prince Andrew, the Queen's second...
Read more
© World Top Trend