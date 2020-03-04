‘Teen Mother 2’: Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Move Over Maternity Photoshoot with Each Other

- Advertisement -

Kailyn Lowry maternity shoot in Iceland has got lots of responses . However, the most vocal answer was definitely from Lowry’s Teen Mother two co-star, Briana DeJesus, that was not scared to allow the mom-to-be know what she believed about her photoshoot.

As a refresher, Lowry posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but boots since she posed alongside a horse while. In reaction to the photo, while she dated the mother of the ex-husband, Javi Marroquin of three DeJesus, who has feuded with Lowry in the past, shared a slew of laughing emojis in regards.

Given their hard past, Lowry was not too happy to see DeJesus’ daring response and wrote back with a single of her own that said the time when DeJesus’ ex, Shakiel”Shoc” Brown, shared intimate photographs and videos of her following their split.

The low blows didn’t stop there, as DeJesus responded for Lowry with another message. DeJesus advised Lowry to”shut the f– up” and to”continue getting beat up” by her ex, Chris Lopez, whom Lowry has accused of abuse in a restraining order petition she filed earlier this year.

While it doesn’t seem that there’s an end in sight to Lowry and DeJesus’ feud, this exchange does come amidst more challenging times for Lowry, who declared she is set to welcome her child.

In early February, the statement was made by Lowry by posting a photograph of herself and her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

Lowry said that “baby #4 is coming soon! I am confirming the news,”. “I am almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough couple of months. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and no energy. This week I am beginning to feel a bit better and I’m hoping it stays this way!”

Shortly Lowry once again allow fans in on a different detail regarding her pregnancy — her unborn child’s sex. During a low-key gender reveal party, it was disclosed that Lowry is set to welcome her son into the world.

“The kids and I’m excited to be adding another baby boy into the combination,” Lowry informed Us Weekly after the show. “Thank you to all of you so much for your continuous support with well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy can go smoothly as we expect the arrival of the latest addition.”