Taboo season 2: Release date, episodes, cast, plot, Tom Hardy and everything you need to know

Way back in early 2017, the BBC formally declared that Tom Hardy’s 19th-century caper Taboo will be coming back for a second year, meaning more James Delaney, more of his filthy cohorts in the league of the inexplicable and even more grunting.

BBC director of articles Charlotte Moore described season one as a”phenomenal success”, going on to say that the”record numbers” of viewers were largely because of sticking on BBC iPlayer.

But Knight also emphasized (via RadioTimes) that the premise of the show was also a large attraction: “Their choice to put something such as Taboo, that can be pretty on the border, on a Saturday night on BBC One was mad,” he said.

“However, it was inspired too, because it functioned. It got people talking, and it kind of created that slot. It was a trailblazer for this Saturday night play.”

Taboo year 1

In the lead up to Taboo year two’s broadcast, we are going to compile all the latest news in 1 location, because that is the way we roll.

Taboo season 2 release date: When will it air?

The first season aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom from January 7, 2017, followed on FX on January 10, 2017.

Filming on series two was initially expected to start in early 2018. “I am trying to write it as quickly as I can,” said series creator Steven Knight in mid-2017.

But 2018 went and came, with Hardy and Knight’s busy schedules seemingly holding up more Taboo. Knight is the brains behind Peaky Blinders. He also wrote and directedSerenity, the thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, also made See, a post-apocalyptic drama for Apple TV+, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard.

Taboo year two cast?

Thus far, Hardy’s the sole supported returnee for Taboo year 2 — he did co-create it together with his daddy, Chips Hardy, after all.

Hardy talked to us about the show’s origins: “It came from doing [BBC One’s 2007 miniseries] Oliver Twist and enjoying Bill Sykes.

“To be honest, I wanted to play Bill Sykes, Sherlock Holmes, Hannibal Lecter, Heathcliff, Marlow [in Heart of Darkness]… just every classical personality in a single ”

During a meeting with Collider, Knight explained why he’s such a good working relationship with the show’s leading man, and it may surprise you.

“I think that it works because we don’t socialize,” he explained. “We do sometimes but not very frequently. I believe that the connection is about the job.