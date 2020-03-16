Supergirl Kills [SPOILER] Off Display to Wrap Up Forgotten Season Two Plot

- Advertisement -

Supergirl had its most recent incident wrap-up a forgotten arc in season 2 that struck close to home for both Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist). One of those Superman veterans that joined the Arrowverse drama back in year 1 was Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain, as part of a legacy casting. Cain being a surrogate dad for Kara as well as joined the show as the dad of Alex. While serving as a guest player, Jeremiah had a part during the first two seasons. After having been driven by Hank Henshaw (David Harewood), Jeremiah left his family to join the D.E.O. to protect Kara.

But despite being considered to be dead, it was that Jeremiah had landed in the hands of Project Cadmus. Led by Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong), Jeremiah ended up working for the evil organization during the second season. As Jeremiah had been set up in an impossible position, what followed was a arc for the scientist. During the 2 episodes”Homecoming” and”Exodus”, Jeremiah had to go against his loved ones and friends. Lillian had blackmailed him into working for her because Kara and Alex’d hurt when he didn’t comply. After trying to infiltrate the D.E.O., a temporary war against Jeremiah started.

When it had been revealed that Jeremiah, despite doing the bidding of Lillian, was trying to oppose Cadmus, matters took a bad turn. Jeremiah’s last onscreen moment occurred in the subsequent parts of”Exodus” as he had a short showdown using Cyborg Superman. After that incident, Supergirl appeared to have dropped his narrative since the subsequent three seasons excluded that plot. Until this year, the mystery behind Jeremiah’s whereabouts was left unresolved aside from some references in season 3.

From the 15the episode”Reality Bytes,” the hour came with an unexpected update on Cain’s personality.

In one of the final scenes, Alex gets a phone call from her mother Eliza (Helen Slater.) While audiences never have to listen to the phone call, Alex proceeds to inform Kara some shocking information. Shaken by what she had just discovered, Alex shows Jeremiah’s dead body had been found by them since she begins to split. “Reality Bytes” never specifies how he had died or where he had been this whole time because season 2. More information about his offscreen death may be shown in next week’s episode, titled”Alex in Wonderland.” It’s unclear why Supergirl decided to bring close to this particular storyline from almost 3 seasons ago.