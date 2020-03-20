Home Technology Super computer Finds 77 Drugs That Could Halt Coronavirus Sprea
Super computer Finds 77 Drugs That Could Halt Coronavirus Sprea

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • The ultra-powerful IBM supercomputer Summit has recognized 77 compounds that could help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
  • These chemicals can be used to develop vaccines and treatments which would stop the spread of this virus and prevent further infections.
  • With dozens of feasible choices, each of those drugs might have to be analyzed to determine how effective they have been in a real-world scenario.

Scientists have enlisted the support of a supercomputer to battle back against the rapid spread of this novel coronavirus. Researchers from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory just published the results of a job where the IBM supercomputer known with finding the existing drugs that can combat COVID-19 was tasked by them.

The paper, which was printed in the journal ChemRxiv, focuses on the method the virus uses to bind to cells. As with other viruses, a protein is used by the book coronavirus. Utilizing Summit having an algorithm to investigate which medication prevents the virus from doing its duty and can bind to the protein, the researchers now have a listing of 77 medications that show promise.

Beginning with over 8,000 compounds, Summit’s incredible power shortened the time of the experiment dramatically, ruling out the vast majority of potential drugs before settling on 77 drugs which are ranked based on how successful they’d probably be at halting the virus from the human body.

 

Super computer Finds 77 Drug

“Summit was required to rapidly get the simulation results we needed. It took us a day or 2 whereas it might have taken weeks on a standard computer,” Jeremy Smith, co-author of the research, said in a statement.

We’re extremely hopeful, however, that our computational findings will both inform studies and supply a frame that experimentalists will utilize to investigate these compounds. Only then will we know whether any of this exhibit the characteristics required to mitigate this virus”

These compounds can play a part in creating new treatments or even a highly-effective vaccine which will keep the virus. At this time, our very best defense against the virus is distancing, but treatment or a vaccine to ease symptoms and shorten recovery time would go a long way toward getting us on track for a return to normalcy.

Moving ahead, the researchers aim to run the experiment again that the virus uses. The version may change that drugs are most effective against the virus, and shorten the path. It will still be several months before we have a vaccine available, but scientists are hard at work on those solutions.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Also Read:   A New MacBook Air Might Be Announced By Apple As Soon As Upcoming Week
