Stranger Things season 4 has been confirmed by Netflix

By- Vikash Kumar
Nerds, it’s recorded. Stranger Things 4 is forthcoming. It’s happening. It is confirmed. And now, it’s been formally demonstrated that is ALIVE. It has been confirmed that Chief Hopper is your American prisoner – setting to bed several theories.

In a new teaser trailer, Hopper could be seen working with a shaved head, in Kamchatka’s snowy field. While it’s not surprising he’s alive, fans previously believed he could have been stuck at the Upside Down. See the trailer at the Peak of the page.

Back in September, the official Stranger Things Twitter accounts launched the first teaser video verifying the fourth season. In the Upside Down, a sign saying’ Welcome to Hawkins’ could be seen From the movie along with what looks like the cottage of Hopper. The words”We’re not in Hawkins anymore” flash up on the screen.

The news? Production has started as the cast gather in Atlanta, Georgia for the first table read of year 4.

Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson are promoted to series so we’ll be seeing more of Murray Bauman and Erica Sinclair in season 4.

Filming for season 4 has begun. According to Netflix Life, the team along with some cast members have begun production in Lithuania. Filming in Atlanta is allegedly set to start in March.

According to TV Line, filming will probably wrap sometime around August with a possible December 2020/January 2021 launch date around the cards.

A new casting telephone has got fans speculating about which year Stranger Things 4 is going to be put in. A vintage vehicle’s phone has specified that car years ought to be’1987 and old versions only.’ Does that mean we are jumping forward? Or does this mean season 4 end?

Considering season 4 is an away off, there is no way we’ll be receiving some more plot details out of producer Shawn Levy and this Duffer brother anytime soon. However, what do have is theories and clues based on the conclusion of season 3… and David Harbour’s hint-laden Instagram account. Could Prisoner Hopper nevertheless make his way to your Upside Down at some point?

A ton more information will become clearer after we get a few replies to those unanswered questions from year 3 but for now, here is what we understand about the fourth period of Stranger Matters.

Has Stranger Things season 4 been confirmed?

Yes! Netflix confirmed Sept 30th that the series will return for a fourth season.

“The Duffer Brothers have staged audiences around the world with Stranger Things and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with them to deliver their imaginations into other film and series endeavors our associates will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the planet of The Upside Down.”

Speaking earlier in the year to Collider, producer Shawn Levy reported that”season four is happening”, adding that”there’s very much the potential for a season beyond that you, that is now undecided”. (Of course, we will not understand anything about year 5 for a long time…)

When does Stranger Things 4 start filming?

Stranger Matters 4 has formally started filming. Production is underway in Lithuania filming scenes for the Hopper/Russian prison narrative. Filming picks back up in Atlanta, Georgia at the start of March.

Some fans appear to have spotted what seems like Hopper’s Blazer and Joyce Ford Pinto and a lot of other automobiles as early as July 2019. They had been seen again in October 2019 but there are conflicting reports about which products they had been used for. Some people say it’s Stranger Things, some people today say it is Black Widow.

