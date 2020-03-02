Home TV Series Stranger Things Season 4 Casting Plenty of New Roles
TV Series

Stranger Things Season 4 Casting Plenty of New Roles

By- Saurav Jha
Filming for its fourth season of Stranger Things has officially begun, and will be operating until August 2020. With months of filming, left, we’ve learned of new roles that Netflix is currently looking to fill for the new season.

Advice for the fourth season is hot property at this time, and thanks to Daniel Richtman, that provides the latest information for movies and television shows through his Patreon, we have a large collection of characters that Netflix will be casting for in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

New Casting for Stranger Things Season 4

Here we’ll reveal the personality description, along with the ages of those actors and actresses that are required of the new roles, including how frequently they’ll be emerging.

For almost any cast member required to be between 18 and 25 years-old, we’re assuming they will interact with the characters that have graduated for example Steve, Robin, and Nancy or be enjoying with high schoolers.

Please Note: Our personality descriptions have been supplied by our source, but our thoughts are merely speculative on our very first thoughts of the characters.

  • Ms. Kelley
  • Angela
  • Jake
  • Vickie
  • Fred
  • Chrissy
  • Warden Hatch
  • Young Boy
  • Eddie
  • Jason
  • Argyle
  • Dimitri
Saurav Jha

