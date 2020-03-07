- Advertisement -

All the (surviving) key cast members from seasons 1-3 of Stranger Things are returning for season 4, in addition to a few faces which were introduced in seasons 3. Stranger Things has consistently been one of Netflix’s strongest and highly-viewed displays, and therefore, it was only a matter of time before seasons 4 was declared. Although there’s no specific premiere date however, Stranger Things is expected to return for season 4 in overdue 2020.

Stranger Things seasons 3 notoriously stopped about the shocking”cliffhanger” which Chief Hopper appeared to be dead, however, the very first season 4 teaser trailer immediately reversed that revelation. Much of season 3 circled around the mystical Russian plot, that comprised homages to classic 80s movies like The Terminator. Although breakout fan-favorite Alexei has been murdered in the season 3 finale, it seems as if there will still be a substantial Russian presence in season 4 as well.

Stranger Things’ founders, the Duffer brothers, have indicated that for the first time in the show’s history, nearly all the season will occur out of Hawkins, Indiana, in which audiences were first introduced to the most important cast all the way back in year 1. But just because the show could possibly be departing Hawkins doesn’t mean that it still won’t follow the same set of fundamental characters – here are the characters returning in season 4 of Stranger Things.