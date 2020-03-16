Home Entertainment Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Picture Shows Dark Rey Sitting On Palpatine's...
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Picture Shows Dark Rey Sitting On Palpatine’s Throne

By- navin yadav
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker behind-the-scenes image reveals Daisy Ridley’s Rey sitting on Emperor Palpatine’s throne. Many wondered how he’d fit in the sequel trilogy narrative Because it was disclosed a year ago that Emperor Palpatine will be returned as by Ian McDiarmid.

The particulars remained until the movie surfaced, with everything being a part of the plan to use his granddaughter Rey to reestablish himself.

The reveal that the scavenger-turned-Jedi is a Palpatine has been a shock to a lot of lovers – particularly considering that Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi stated she was the daughter of nobodies who offered off her for money. Then again, manager J.J. Abrams had dropped clues suggesting The Rise of Skywalker was about to walk back on that narrative detail. The movie dropped a couple of visual clues about the lineage twist – like a snapshot of Rey sitting on the throne of the Emperor. Now, fans can view exactly what the filming of the shot looks like in a behind-the-scenes photo that is brand new.

Some might not remember seeing this specific instant in The growth of Skywalker since it was just featured for under a second. At the start of the film, Rey and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) connected with each other and this gave the former a barrage of visions such as a shot of her sitting on the throne with her eyes white – like the Emperor’s from the movie. Ridley had been open about playing with Dark Rey from the film, saying that she immensely enjoyed it because it’s very different from the good and ethical Rey.

Suffice to say with Rey embracing the last name and beating Emperor Palpatine, of seeing Rey on the big screen, the chances are slim to none. Unless, of course, Lucasfilm shows that there are clones of her out there. There is no concrete time frame when it can pan out on the big screen if that happens. Besides the Coronavirus pandemic that’s halting the entire world and in conjunction Hollywood, there is no official word yet when stories that are put beyond the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could roll out.

