- Advertisement -

A new piece of concept art for Star Wars: The Force Awakens shows Luke Skywalker cradling Darth Vader’s helmet. Luke was one of the main heroes from the original Star Wars trilogy. Because the movies focused on Luke’s dad mark Hamill did not show up in the prequel trilogy, but he did return for three of the sequel trilogy movies. Luke didn’t have any lines in his cameo appearance in The Force Awakens but had a much bigger role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Luke again appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as a Force ghost, but his role was again fairly small.

While lovers adore Luke Skywalker his character was treated in the sequel trilogy. Fans couldn’t whine about his portrayal considerably in The Force Awakens since he only looked briefly, but many fans had an issue with Luke at The Last Jedi, starting in the first scene where he throws his lightsaber over his shoulder. Many claimed the series by turning him into a hermit whose given up from an optimist destroyed his character. Mark Hamill even agreed with this point, but would later take his criticism back of The Last Jedi. As for The Force Awakens, new theory artwork teases a larger role for Luke.

Christian Holzmann, who’s a concept artist and art director at Lucasfilm, lately published a never before found piece of concept art of Luke holding Darth Vader’s charred helmet. Luke’s hand, as well as his Jedi robes that were complete, were contained in the piece. Alzmann’s art can be viewed in his Instagram article below.

While The Force Awakens no doubt went through many distinct ideas during the development of the film,

The last entry of the sequel trilogy received a great deal of backlash for the changes made in the movie. Colin Trevorrow was initially designed to guide The growth of Skywalker, and his script for Star Wars: Duel of Fates would have been much different than what ended up on screen. The primary changes were the Kylo Ren would have stayed the villain, using the Force ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke, and Yoda helping Rey defeat the chief of the First Order. Unfortunately, partly due to the backlash of The previous Jedi, Disney had J.J. Abrams retcon many elements that were installed in its predecessor.