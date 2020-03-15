Some Gossips About Upcoming Movies And Trailers

- Advertisement -

Several blockbusters have already been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Such as No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9, Mulan, The New Mutants, along with A Quiet Place Component II.

Watching movies in theatres is not advised at the moment, as the amount of diseases continues to be soaring in several nations, including all of Europe and the United States.

Several trailers for upcoming attractions are published this week, but a number of the movies they promote might end up being postponed also. Black Widow could be among these, according to rumors.

Depending on the way the world deals with COVID-19 in the coming weeks, we might see more film delays.

It is not because these companies want to make money at the box office, but also because parties of people aren’t advised. That is the best way to prevent infection — which and washing your hands often. Even Black Widow is rumored to be delayed, and if Disney goes with it, it’ll be made to delay other MCU titles too.

I have been telling you in these roundups since January that if you’re concerned about the coronavirus, on streaming you should avoid going to the theater and focus. Back then it was mostly China and a couple of Asian countries that were trying to contain it. Now, all of Europe and every US state is battling the infection, and skipping movie night is something you should do. Stay in your home, and make a listing of the following films: Bloodshot, The Hunt, and The Roads Not Taken. They will arrive on several different services in due time, although they’re all films hitting theaters this week.

Just because you are not going into the movies doesn’t mean you should miss the newest trailers for upcoming attractions, and we have got quite a few good ones this week. The final trailer for Black Widow is out, revealing more information about the movie’s plot than ever before. Disney’s Jungle Cruise also gets a new clip, as does the animated attribute Soul out of Pixar.

Included below is a trailer to get a Netflix movie you might want to check out when it launches. It is called The Platform, and it’s a story about a vertical prison system featuring a platform in the middle that delivers food out of the top floors of the building into the base