By- Alok Chand
The Skagen Falster 3 — which has been announced at CES 2020 — seems set to remedy those performance anxieties while keeping all its predecessor style, although he Ska gen Falser two was a fashionable watch with a disappointing performance.

The Falser 3 uses a faster Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip set and has double the RAM of its predecessor at 1 GB. It also has a number including a new extended Battery Mode’, which guarantees times of life and should help address our battery lifetime issues from the Falser 2.Updates within this version include the storage and a speaker, which enables Android and iPhone users to earn tethered calls.

The Diesel On Fad elite has also just been declared
There the promise of charging, water resistance to 30 meters, and GPS, NFC, an heart rate monitor, a mic, with all the Skagen Falser 3 able to receive 80 percent of its life back.

As for the layout, the Falster 3 has a 1.3-inch circular AMBLED display with 328 pixels per inch, and a 42mm stainless steel case that’s 11mm thick. You can optionally get it using a silicone-mesh strap, which is something.

A Gen 5 in disguise

In truth, aside from the plan and a number of its digital watch dials (including an exclusive one from X by KYGO), the Skagen Falster 3 sounds a lot like the Fossil Gen 5.But that’s no crash, because Fossil is utilizing the same core tech in the majority of its current smartwatches, and is behind it. Since it should be a huge upgrade on the Falster 2, but that is no bad thing.

If you wish to get your hands on the Skagen Falster 3 you are going to be in a position to do this from now (January 7), at a price of $295 in the US. In the UK it’ll be landing for #279. Australian pricing has not been validated at the time of writing, but with its US and UK price being just like the Fossil Gen 5’s, its price elsewhere probably will be meaning AU$499.

Alok Chand

