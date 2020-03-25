Home In News Showtime and Epix are Currently free for Spectrum TV Readers
In News

Showtime and Epix are Currently free for Spectrum TV Readers

By- Alok Chand

The  has left tens of thousands of Americans stranded in the home. Showtime and Epix will stay free and accessible from now until April 12. Life in the United States has turned upside down. School years have been suspended cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago are in lockdown mode, and typically places like Times Square in New York City remain hauntingly empty.

With millions of people for what could very well be months end, now confined, it’s only natural for boredom to finally sink in. The fantastic news is we live in a world that is connected and we have access to more media. And a few media things, to make the quarantine experience that much simpler, have started making premium media content available for free. As a prime illustration, Charter Communications now said that Spectrum TV readers can now appreciate Showtime and Epix programming for no additional cost.

Also Read:   There Are Thousands Of Job Vacancies With All These Industries

That’s about $17 value of free TV shows and films you may begin enjoying. Especially with the final period of Homeland at full-swing, today is as good a time as ever to catch up on what is easily Showtime’s hottest show. And while Epix is a family name such as HBO, it’s an extensive choice of movies. The free offer will stay in effect for the next 3 weeks.The press release of the charter reads:

Stamford, CT — March 23, 2020 — Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it provides SHOWTIME and EPIX premium stations free of extra charge to Spectrum TV clients who do not currently get those stations through Sunday, April 19.
Acquisition for Charter.

Also Read:   Plague Inc.' Adds a New Mode That Lets Players Try To Stop a Pandemic

SHOWTIME and EPIX will expand by Monday. SHOWTIME features originals, for example, Billions and Homeland, besides, to hit films and documentaries. Popular programming on EPIX includes War of the Worlds, Godfather of Harlem and Slow Burn, as well as a new string, Belgravia, which premieres on Sunday, April 12.

Also Read:   Youtube's Rewind 2019 video is being trolled online by netizens

Remaining at home to watch TV will help halt the coronavirus from spreading farther, although it appears a bit surreal. For this stage, infectious disease specialist Dr. Emily Landon recently clarified as much during a brief look at a press conference with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker a week.

“These limitations, in the end, may appear a modest anti-climactic,” Landon said in a clip which has since gone viral. “Because it’s really hard to feel like you are saving the world when you are watching Netflix on your sofa.”

Also Read:   With Nothing Else To Do Because Of The Coronavirus, This Sportscaster Just Narrates Real Life

But that is exactly the reality we find ourselves in.

Alok Chand

RELATED ARTICLES

In News

From The Numbers: Here’s What The Senate Approved In $2 Trillion Stimulus Package

Alok Chand -
Following times of protracted discussions and a last-minute effort by Republicans to change unemployment benefits, the Senate declared the biggest economic relief invoice from...
Read more
In News

Big News: Coronavirus Vaccine Researchers Just Delivered Some Fantastic Information

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Researchers studying the genetics of the novel coronavirus are hopeful that a vaccine may have long-lasting effects, as the virus is not mutating...
Read more
In News

It Is Good News!’ Senate Confirms Deal On Stimulus Package

Alok Chand -
Following days of intense talks, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historical relief package with this outbreak."The text of this deal...
Read more
In News

Frightful Website Quotes Once The Coronavirus Will Overpower Your State’s Hospitals

Alok Chand -
The latest coronavirus upgrade from a growing number of state health officials is that hospital programs in some of the biggest cities in the...
Read more
In News

CDC Discovered coronavirus traces on surfaces Which lasted 17 days but do Not Fear

Alok Chand -
Also Read:   Since You Can't Leave Home Today,'tour' These 5 World Museums Right From Your Sofa
A brand new coronavirus study by the CDC indicates that traces of this novel coronavirus can continue on surfaces for even longer periods than...
Read more
In News

Plague Inc.’ Adds a New Mode That Lets Players Try To Stop a Pandemic

Alok Chand -
Due to the coronavirus spreading Throughout the World, Ndemic Creations will Upgrade its popular Plague Inc. Game with a brand new model. The newest...
Read more
In News

Here Is How Pokemon Move is Adapting To The Coronavirus pandemic

Alok Chand -
. Pokemon Go has received many significant upgrades to make it a lot easier to play without leaving home as many of us are...
Read more
In News

As You Can Not leave House Today,’ Tour’ These 5 World Museums Directly Out of your Sofa

Alok Chand -
All of us have to get creative when it comes to finding ways to pass the time as we hunker down at home on...
Read more
In News

With Nothing Else To Do Because Of The Coronavirus, This Sportscaster Just Narrates Real Life

Alok Chand -
The coronavirus impact is still felt far and wide, as the COVID-19 virus attracts businesses from retail to some sections of journalism, also, grinding...
Read more

Must Read

From The Numbers: Here’s What The Senate Approved In $2 Trillion Stimulus Package

In News Alok Chand -
Following times of protracted discussions and a last-minute effort by Republicans to change unemployment benefits, the Senate declared the biggest economic relief invoice from...
Read more

Big News: British Government To Give Coronavirus Aid Package To Self-Employed For Coronavirus Pandemic

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Business groups and unions have forced the authorities to step up as the country's economy continues to shut down, leaving millions at 32, and...
Read more

You Will Be Rewarded By Adidas GMR In FIFA Mobile If You Play Football For Actual

Technology Alok Chand -
Adidas has declared the Adidas GMR -- insole and a sensor that you have it detect your moves, and then can put into your...
Read more

Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch Active Two Version, The Under Armour Edition

Technology Alok Chand -
It has gone and done it, two weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Lively 2 would get a brand new variant: match the...
Read more

You Can Still Attempt In An Apple Watch Or Air Pods In Shops, But You’ll Have To Inquire

Technology Alok Chand -
Apple employees are being instructed not to indicate customers' attempts on goods before they buy them from your brand stores. According to Business Insider...
Read more

Greatest Play Station VR Matches: The Very Best PSVR Games

Technology Alok Chand -
The very best PlayStation VR games.
Also Read:   Big News: New to Remote Working? Have a Lesson From the Gig
Looking for the PSVR games? You've come to the ideal location. The PlayStation VR is Sony's popular virtual reality...
Read more

This Android Wrist Computer Could Be More Powerful Than An iPhone 7 Plus It Was Tested By Us

Technology Alok Chand -
Take a smartphone to shrink it and strap it and you'll find a feeling of what the TicWris Max smartwatch is attempting to do....
Read more

Big News: Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,000 From The U.S. ,The U.S. recorded 233 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday

Featured Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The U.S. recorded 233 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the greatest number of deaths on a single day, with all the death toll rising...
Read more

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Includes Half-Life and is Outside: Alyx at No Cost

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
HTC's Vive Cosmos Elite is outside now, together with the VR headset starting worldwide and coming with a replica of the impending and...
Read more

New Nokia Mobiles are Listed, and You could be the best cheap Cellphone of 2020

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Alongside the new Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD Global has unveiled two new affordable phones as part of its Nokia range of handsets. The Nokia 5.3...
Read more
© World Top Trend