Showtime and Epix are Currently free for Spectrum TV Readers

The has left tens of thousands of Americans stranded in the home. Showtime and Epix will stay free and accessible from now until April 12. Life in the United States has turned upside down. School years have been suspended cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago are in lockdown mode, and typically places like Times Square in New York City remain hauntingly empty.

With millions of people for what could very well be months end, now confined, it’s only natural for boredom to finally sink in. The fantastic news is we live in a world that is connected and we have access to more media. And a few media things, to make the quarantine experience that much simpler, have started making premium media content available for free. As a prime illustration, Charter Communications now said that Spectrum TV readers can now appreciate Showtime and Epix programming for no additional cost.

That’s about $17 value of free TV shows and films you may begin enjoying. Especially with the final period of Homeland at full-swing, today is as good a time as ever to catch up on what is easily Showtime’s hottest show. And while Epix is a family name such as HBO, it’s an extensive choice of movies. The free offer will stay in effect for the next 3 weeks.The press release of the charter reads:

Stamford, CT — March 23, 2020 — Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it provides SHOWTIME and EPIX premium stations free of extra charge to Spectrum TV clients who do not currently get those stations through Sunday, April 19.

Acquisition for Charter.

SHOWTIME and EPIX will expand by Monday. SHOWTIME features originals, for example, Billions and Homeland, besides, to hit films and documentaries. Popular programming on EPIX includes War of the Worlds, Godfather of Harlem and Slow Burn, as well as a new string, Belgravia, which premieres on Sunday, April 12.

Remaining at home to watch TV will help halt the coronavirus from spreading farther, although it appears a bit surreal. For this stage, infectious disease specialist Dr. Emily Landon recently clarified as much during a brief look at a press conference with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker a week.

“These limitations, in the end, may appear a modest anti-climactic,” Landon said in a clip which has since gone viral. “Because it’s really hard to feel like you are saving the world when you are watching Netflix on your sofa.”

But that is exactly the reality we find ourselves in.